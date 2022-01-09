LAKE MILLS — Baskets were tough to come by in the second half for the L-Cats.
When they did, it was Wollin sisters who came through in crunch time.
Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin scored a game-high 17 points and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin added 14 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team edged Lakeside Lutheran 46-45 in a Capitol North game at LMHS on Saturday.
Emily Wollin had a lefty layup to snap an eight-plus minute field goal drought and then tied the game at 41 on a 3 with 4:20 remaining. Emily Wollin assisted on a corner 3 by Taylor Wollin, who also hit a layup to give the L-Cats (8-3, 2-0 Capitol) the lead for good, 46-44, with 45 seconds left.
The Warriors (8-4, 1-1) countered with junior guard Marin Riesen attacking in transition and splitting a pair at the line. A long rebound was tipped around and ended up in Riesen’s hands. After a timeout, Riesen missed a floater and the rebound was ruled to have touched a Warrior last. With only two team fouls and 18 seconds remaining, Lakeside needed to foul five times, which they did, to set up 1-and-1 free throws. L-Cat junior guard Jenna Hosey missed the front end of the bonus and Warrior junior guard Jenna Shadoski grabbed the board with 2.1 seconds left. Shadoski’s halfcourt heave fell short as time expired and the Lake Mills bench joyously spilled onto the floor.
“We had a huge lull there in the second half where we were tentative and not being aggressive anymore,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We said in a timeout we have to get back to attack mode. We were being passive. When we were open, we had to shoot the ball and attack the paint. Told them they needed to knock down big shots and they stepped up and hit them.”
Lake Mills has won 10 straight conference games, seven straight in the crosstown series and improves its win streak to four games overall.
“Told the girls after the game that I was proud of them and happy with the way we were in control of the game most of the way,” Siska said. “Lakeside made a little run there and had momentum. Earlier in the year, that’s a game we would have ended up losing by 10 or 15. We made the plays down the stretch we needed to make.
“We handled some adversity today that was out of our control. They took twice as many free throws as we did. We didn’t complain and kept playing through it. We had to play tougher. Lakeside is well-coached and always play hard. They had a good game plan for us defensively. Their length on the wings gives us problems.”
The Wollin’s combined for six of the team’s second-half field goals.
Riesen led the Warriors (8-4, 1-1) with 10 points, senior forward Lily Schuetz added nine and senior forward Claire Liddicoat had eight.
“I said this is great motivation for how we prepare for the rest of the season,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said of his postgame message. “When you play in a good, competitive matchup like this you find out what level you can compete at. Now you set the bar high for yourself. When you lose by one, it hurts. On the other hand, you have to take the positives out of it.
“God allows losing to happen for a reason so you can learn lessons. In winning you learn lessons too but losing allows for a solid opportunity to learn how to fix things for the future. Obviously, they were disappointed, but there was a lot of pride in how they played this game.”
Lakeside used a 14-3 run to pull ahead 39-36 midway through the second half after trailing by five at the break. Schuetz went 1-for-2 at the line and Liddicoat hit a midrange jumper to square it at 44 with 1:15 left. The Warrior defense held Lake Mills to its second-lowest point output of the season.
“We wanted to make sure we had better communication on defense,” Asmus said. “Our on-ball communication and off-ball communication had to be triangular. We had to make sure the girls in the corner guarding the shooters were up the line and closer to the ball so they could be able to help. Lake Mills missed some shots and we were in the right position for some rebounds.
“There was a lot of energy and enthusiasm we had in that last run where we tied it and took the lead. Defensively it was about having energy. Intensity was amped up, we got close to the ball and tried to help quickly.”
The L-Cats travel to face Lodi on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the Warriors host Luther Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 46,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 45
Lakeside 24 21 — 45
Lake Mills 29 17 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Shadoski 1 3-3 5, Schuetz 2 5-7 9, Heckmann 2 0-0 5, Paske 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 3 1-2 8, Riesen 4 1-2 10, Stein 2 2-4 6. Totals 15 12-18 45.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 6 0-0 14, Burling 2 0-0 5, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, T. Wollin 6 2-2 17, Pitta 3 1-6 7. Totals 18 3-9 46.
Three-point goals — LL (Riesen 1, Liddicoat 1, Heckmann 1) 3; LM (T. Wollin 3, E. Wollin 2, Burling 1, Guerrero 1) 7.
Total fouls — LL 13, LM 12.
Fouled out — LM T. Wollin
THURSDAY’S RESULT
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 43, LODI 39
LODI — Junior guard Marin Riesen scored 13 points and senior forward Lily Schuetz added 11 as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat host Lodi 43-39 in its Capitol North opener on Thursday.
The Warriors (8-3, 1-0 Capitol) led by as many as 14 points in the second half, using the transition game to pull ahead. The Blue Devils (3-9, 0-2) hit back-to-back 3s to make it an eighth-point game in the closing stages and hit another from beyond the arc at the buzzer for the final margin.
“One of our main goals was to be patient on offense and look for good shots,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We moved it around the perimeter and didn’t force things. We wanted to reduce turnovers and had 11 tonight. I was happy with our decision-making.
“We wanted to get it into the post. We got them into foul trouble in the first half. Pleased with our effort.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 43, LODI 39
Lakeside Lutheran 19 24 — 43
Lodi 10 29 — 39
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Shadoski 1 3-4 6, Schuetz 3 5-15 11, Heckmann 2 0-0 7, Riesen 2 3-6 13, Stein 2 2-3 6. Totals 9 13-28 43.
3-point goals — LL (Riesen 2, Heckmann 1, Shadoski 1) 4.
