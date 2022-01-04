LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls basketball team quickly erased a double-digit halftime deficit and knocked off visiting Lake Country Lutheran 49-40 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (6-3) were down 28-18 at the break but needed only three-plus minutes to grab the lead. After a pair of lead changes, Lake Mills pulled ahead to stay.
“We played with a lot more effort and energy in the second half,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We played a lot harder in the second half. In the first half, we got out hustled to loose balls. Shots didn’t fall either which didn’t help. Defensively the game plan was better in the second. When things are going well on defense, that leads to offense.”
Junior center Bella Pitta scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime for the L-Cats and junior guard Jenna Hosey also tallied 14. Sophomore guard Emily Wollin chipped in 11.
“We went up stronger and moved the basketball better in the second half,” Siska said. “Offensively, we moved the ball well in the first half but just couldn’t hit open shots. We got the ball in the paint more and crashed the boards for second and third chances we didn’t get in the first half.
“Energy, effort and intensity in the second half sparked us on offense. It didn’t lead to breakaway layups. You’re shooting with more confidence when you have a bounce in your step.”
Rieley Mueller led the Lightning (4-3) with 14 points, including 11 before halftime.
The L-Cats travel to face Poynette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to open Capitol North play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.