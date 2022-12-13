LAKE MILLS—The L-Cats were dreadful from 3-point territory in Saturday’s loss—their first of the year—to Edgerton.
On Tuesday versus Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills’ girls basketball team found its groove from the field, connecting on 10 3-pointers in a 56-41 victory at LMHS.
“I said before the game to shoot with confidence,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “Fort sat in a zone, which is helpful for making outside shots. It was nice to see a lot of them get back on track. Everyone in our regular rotation scored.”
Lake Mills (7-1) senior guard Jenna Hosey nailed a pair of early 3s and senior center Bella Pitta’s shot from beyond the arc moments later made it 11-2 three minutes into the game. Junior wing Taylor Wollin hit a 3, assisted by Hosey, and junior forward Ryleigh Kulow’s putback made it 21-8 midway through the first half.
L-Cat sophomore wing Haydenn Sellnow made a 3 before junior guard Sophia Guerrero knocked down a pair of long balls in a short stretch, upping the margin to 32-18. Lake Mills, which led 35-23 at halftime, used its defense to pull ahead by 20 points after the break.
“When we need to go on a run, our defense enables us to do it,” Lind said. “In the second half, we had three or four steals in a row that led to layups. We hang our hats on our defense. Offensively, we were good tonight, but there’s work to do. They always play hard and are willing to dive on the floor and take charges. Those sorts of things go a long way.”
Senior guard Elly Kohl led all scorers with 12 points for the Blackhawks (3-5), who will take plenty of positives from this game.
“We took a step as a program tonight,” Fort girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “We kept a ranked team to 55 points. Sticking within 14 points is a nice night for us. Defensively, we worked hard. We were down 14 but missed seven free throws and had some self-inflicted wounds with turnovers. If we cut down on those things, maybe the tide turns. The girls showed tonight they’re done taking it on the chin. Win, lose or draw, they are ready to come fight. To come out that close versus a good team is a positive in advance of playing Milton Thursday.
“If you break their press, they hope you are going to rush into something. We did that too often and did it into things that weren’t there. Overall, we took a good step toward breaking the press. We just have to do better with the secondary decision-making off the press. We’ll clean up some of those secondary mistakes after breaking the press.”
Fort hosts Milton on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. while Lake Mills plays at Lake Country Lutheran on Monday.
