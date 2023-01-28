Lake Mills tops Luther Prep

LAKE MILLS — Emily Wollin and Bella Pitta each scored 16 points to lead Lake Mills to a 56-31 Capitol North girls basketball victory over Luther Prep on Friday.

The second-ranked L-Cats, who have won seven consecutive, opened up a two-game lead in the loss column in the league standings by virtue of Lakeside Lutheran edging Columbus, 51-50.

