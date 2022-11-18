MOSINEE -- Lake Mills' girls basketball team pushed its record to 2-0 with a 61-42 nonconference road victory over Mosinee on Friday.
The L-Cats trekked 150 miles to face the Indians (0-2), who won 25 games last year but graduated all their leading scorers. Lake Mills, which won 20 games last year, is picking up right where it left off with its entire roster intact.
Bella Pitta led Lake Mills with 16 points, including 10-for-12 at the free throw line, and Emily Wollin added 13.
"The girls' effort was there as always and Mosinee had a tough time scoring on us," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "We had some size on them and played good defense. We played well enough defensively to never trail. We also made our free throws for the most part. They didn't have much size for Bella, who also kicked it out to our shooters at times."
There's still some kinks to iron out as the team adjusts to Lind at the helm. And vice versa. Still, Lind is enthused with how the season's started.
"It's been tough for them with a coaching change," Lind said. "We're trying to keep it similar to what they've done in the past. Still, there's a learning curve and we have to get adjusted to each other. We are starting to do that. I feel like we improved from game one to game two and feel that we'll continue to get better as the season goes on.
"The girls are good teammates, who support each other and help each other off the ground when they're trying to take charges. They'll put their body on the line to save the basketball. When you have effort like that, it's really fun to coach."
The L-Cats host Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
