LAKE MILLS — The L-Cats faced a nine-point deficit in the second half and when things looked bleak, dug deep and got themselves right back in the game.
The second-ranked Lake Mills girls basketball team rallied past visiting Lakeside Lutheran 39-36 in overtime of a Capitol North game on Thursday, snapping the Warriors’ six-game win streak.
"It was a slugfest of one big play after another," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "We tried to play good defense, not gamble and not lose track of their shooters."
Lakeside’s Marin Riesen dished to Grace Cody for a corner 3, upping the Warriors’ lead to 30-24 with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in regulation. The L-Cats, who have won back-to-back crosstown matchups and 11 consecutive home games, ended the game on a 10-4 run to force the extra session.
After an offensive rebound and kick out, Bella Pitta drained a 3 at the top to get the L-Cats within three. At the 3:05 mark, Sydney Burling ignited the home crowd with a 3 of her own, knotting it up at 30.
Lakeside’s Jenna Shadoski muscled her way into the paint for a basket with just under two minutes left. The L-Cats’ Sydney Burling answered right back, pump faking on the perimeter before a dribble drive and finish with her off hand to tie it up.
Riesen penetrated middle and nailed a short pullup jumper, which bounced off the rim several times before falling, to give Lakeside a 34-32 lead with 22 seconds remaining.
Lake Mills missed a shot on its ensuing trip but the rebound attempt went off the Warriors on a bang-bang play. On a baseline out of bounds underneath play, Taylor Wollin passed to twin sister Emily Wollin, who used a screen to free herself before hitting a layup on the right block with 2.6 seconds left. Lakeside’s halfcourt heave fell short to force OT.
"We tried to get a lot of people moving in different directions and make Lakeside guard a lot of different things on that late inbounds play," Lind said. "Emily made a huge play. I drew it up and she made the play. Emily and Taylor are very smart and basketball-wise they know where each other are going to be and what they're doing.
"I was proud our team didn't get too down on themselves at halftime and kept fighting. There were no easy baskets in this game. We kept applying the pressure. It was hard to get steals off Lakeside with our pressure since their guards are so good. A lot of credit to Lakeside, they're a legitimate team. Shadoski and Riesen -- when Lakeside needed a big basket -- got one.
"We got good minutes from Kenzie Nielsen, who was a spark plug off the bench."
Pitta, who scored a team-high 13 points, assisted on the first basket of overtime — a score down low by a posted up Taylor Wollin — with 3:00 left. Riesen tied the game ninety seconds later on a jumper in the paint.
On Lake Mills’ ensuing trip, Burling converted the go-ahead basket — a left-handed layup off glass — with 1:02 to go.
"Sydney was awesome," Lind said. "She always has to the guard one of the top two perimeter players on the other team, which is exhausting against good guards who handle the ball very well. Sydney kept playing hard, got some opportunities from her hard work and made the most of them. She kept us afloat."
Shadoski, who scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed nine boards, missed a tightly-contested jumper at the other end, forcing the Warriors to foul. In the 1-and-1, Emily Wollin missed the front end before Lakeside called timeout with 24.5 seconds left.
Burling then stole the inbounds pass, racing the other way before being fouled at the basket. She split the two shots to make it 39-36.
Riesen missed a 3 at the top with eight seconds left and after Lake Mills missed the front end of the bonus, a 3-pointer by Shadoski went begging at the horn.
"We got some nice long possessions down the stretch," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "There were also some possessions where we settled too early for shots whether we attacked the basket for a shot or kicked it out for an early rotation 3. It's a different story if we knock those shots down."
Pitta dominated down low in the season's first matchup -- a 45-31 victory for Lake Mills on Jan. 10 -- en route to scoring 20 points. She had a quieter night the second time around and like usual routinely drew multiple defenders.
"Hats off to Ava Stein, who is a very strong young lady," Asmus said. "Ava was able to stick with Pitta and stay in contact with her. We tried to bring someone on the perimeter down to cause some issues. We also tried to clamor down on Pitta to make her kick it out or force a shot in traffic. We were effective with that all game long."
Lake Mills (17-2, 6-0 in conference), which got eight points apiece from Emily Wollin and Burling, extends its win streak to eight games and moves closer to a fifth consecutive conference championship.
The Warriors (12-9, 4-3) continue to play their best basketball down the homestretch of the regular season.
"I'm extremely pleased with our defensive effort," Asmus said. "We followed our game plan really well. Holding Lake Mills to 40 points and 14 at half, we're proud of that. We had a lot of opportunities in the final four minutes to knock down shots and we got good looks. In overtime, we had plenty of good looks.
"It was a matter of who was going to knock down shots. They hit two more than we did. Unfortunately, the ball didn't go in the basket when we needed it most. Hats off to Lake Mills for a solid effort and to get the win in overtime.
"We're disappointed with the loss certainly, but I told the girls in the locker room that they scrapped and played their best game of the year. We got better tonight, and that's what I'm most proud of."
On Tuesday, Lake Mills plays at Poynette and Lakeside travels to play Lodi.
LAKE MILLS 39, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 36 (OT)
Lakeside Lutheran 20 14 2 -- 36
Lake Mills 14 20 5 -- 39
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Shadoski 6 0-1 13, Schuetz 2 0-0 4, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Cody 1 0-0 3, Riesen 3 0-0 6, Stein 3 1-2 7. Totals 16 1-3 36.
Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 3 1-4 8, Nielsen 0 2-2 2, Hosey 0 1-2 1, Burling 3 1-4 8, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, T. Wollin 2 0-0 4, Pitta 5 2-4 13. Totals 14 7-16 39.
3-point goals -- LL (Cody 1, Heckmann 1, Shadoski 1) 3; LM (Burling 1, E. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1, Pitta 1) 4.
Total fouls -- LL 14, LM 12.
