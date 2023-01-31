Lakeside faces Jefferson
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran pushed its win streak to six games by topping visiting Jefferson 46-36 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday.

The Warriors’ Jenna Shadoski had a steal and transition score to make it 17-9 Lakeside midway through the first half. Reyna Rupnow and Ella Schuetz added three 3-pointers later in the half as the Warriors (12-8) led 27-14 at the break.

