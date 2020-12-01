LAKE MILLS — A 21-4 run to end the first half distanced Lakeside Lutheran from visiting Waterloo as the Warriors pulled away with a 59-33 non-conference win in Lake Mills Tuesday night.
Lily Schuetz scored seven points during the run, which began with 9:42 remaining in the first half. The junior forward led Lakeside (2-0) with 13 points.
Sophomore guard Marin Riesen added nine points while senior guard Morgan Slonaker chipped in eight as all but one Lakeside Lutheran player scored in the rout.
Sophomore Julia Asik’s game-high 14 points paced the Pirates (1-1), who also got 13 points from senior Skyler Powers, playing her first game after sitting out the season opener with an injury.
Waterloo didn’t help its cause missing 19 free throws, including 17 in the first half.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, WATERLOO 33
Waterloo 17 16 — 33
Lakeside 34 25 — 59
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 0 0-3 0, Zimbric 0 0-1 0, Powers 2 7-14 13, Jaehnke 1 2-4 4, Asik 5 1-1 14, Huebner 0 2-8 2, Baumann 0 0-2 0. Totals — 8 12-13 33.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 4 0-0 8, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 5 3-7 13, Gnabasik 0 2-2 2, Shadoski 2 2-2 6 Raymond 1 0-0 3, Uecker 0 4-4 4, Neuberger 1 3-4 5, Risen 4 1-4 9, Paske 0 0-1 0, Mlsna 1 0-0 2, Murray 2-0-2 5. Totals — 21 15-26 59.
3-point goals — W 5 (Asik 3, Powers 2); LL 2 (Raymond 1, Murray 1 W 18; LL 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.