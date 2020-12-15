Teya Maas feasted while the Fort Atkinson offense starved.
The Watertown senior hit the 1,000-point mark and spearheaded an 18-3 run as the Goslings took down Fort Atkinson, 48-28, in a girls basketball game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
“I thought we worked really hard,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “We put in a 2-3 zone which we haven’t done all year. I thought Watertown did a good job adjusting to it as the game went on. But I thought our girls battled.”
The Blackhawks (1-6) trailed 11-7 with 12 minutes, 2 seconds to play in the first half, but the Goslings (4-2) scored 18 of the next 21 points to take a 29-10 advantage.
“I think we played good throughout the whole run,” Fort Atkinson junior Taylor Marquart said. “I think it’s just hard because they’re really tall...I think their length killed us tonight.”
During that seven-minute stretch, Fort Atkinson recorded just one field goal — a 3-pointer from junior Tyla Staude.
Maas — a 6-foot-1-inch forward — powered the 18-3 run by scoring 11 of her game-high 17 points during the stretch. Marquart banked in a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to make it 29-13 Watertown going into halftime.
Both Marquart and Staude finished with eight points. The sharpshooters were held to just three combined 3-pointers, two from Marquart and one from Staude.
It was more of the same in the second half as Maas hit 1,000 career points with a layup with 12:41 to play in the game.
“I was really nervous before (the game) because I knew I was really close,” Maas said. “I didn’t know exactly where I was at, so when I did hit it, I didn’t know.
“I was’t really thinking about it.”
Watertown head coach Matt Stollberg called it a really cool milestone for his star forward.
“She uses her length really well and she is an incredible athlete,” Stollberg said. “She’s really effective off the dribble, especially from the elbows and can get to the rim that way. She’s the hardest worker and the nicest kind you’ll ever find.”
Maas finished with six field goals, went 5-8 from the free-throw line and routinely found open shooters or cutters when she got double teamed.
“She sealed us really well,” Marquart said. “She was there for every board, even if we boxed her out, she was able to get around us.”
Watertown senior guard Aubrey Schmutzler added 12 points for the Goslings.
WATERTOWN 48, FORT ATKINSON 28
Watertown 29 19 — 48
Fort Atkinson 13 15 — 28
Watertown (fg ftm-fta pts) — A. Meyers 1 0-0 2, J. Meyers 0 2-2 4, Schmutzler 4 2-2 12, Hinrichs 2 1-2 6, Maas 6 5-8 17, Uecke 4 1-2 9. Totals — 17 11-17 48
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 1 1-2 3, Marquart 2 2-3 8, Staude 1 5-6 8, Kanters 1 2-3 4, Neste 1 0-1 2, Jacobson 1 1-3 3. Totals — 7 11-18 — 28
3-point goals — W 3 (Schmutzler 2, Hinrichs), FA 3 (Marquart 2, Staude). Total fouls — W 14, FA 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.