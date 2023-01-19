MCFARLAND — Highly-touted junior Teagan Mallegni poured in 30 points and sixth-ranked McFarland beat visiting Jefferson 62-47 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Thursday.
The Spartans (14-2, 10-1 in conference), who led 32-29 at the break, pulled away after halftime. Adrienne Kirch hit two of her three 3s after halftime, finishing with 11 points, and Mallegni, who scored 18 first-half points, also made two second-half 3s for league co-leader McFarland, which is tied with Edgerton in the RVC.
The Eagles (6-9, 5-6), who had a two-game win streak snapped, got a team-high 23 points from Ayianna Johnson. Ashlyn Enke scored all 10 of her points before the break and Bre Mengel chipped in seven.
McFarland built on its lead early in the second period and eventually pushed its advantage to 20 around the midway point of the second half.
“Teagan can shoot from the outside and is able to post up and drive,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “Ayianna did a nice job trying to contain her. When we had to switch off Mallegni, they exploited that and we lost track of her a few times. She exploited that too. Mallegni made us pay when we made mistakes defensively on her, which is what a really good player does. She doesn’t miss much.
“Fortunately for us, a few of their shooters struggled tonight and we played some good defense on them. We tried hard on Teagan, but they have a variety of kids who can shoot and attack the basket. McFarland had six other kids score besides Teagan, which makes it hard to take care of that. When you’ve got accurate 3-point shooters and kids who can drive and finish under duress, that’s what they did.
“Ayianna played one heck of a game offensively and defensively. She set the tone tonight and everyone else followed. We took some charges tonight defensively that I’m proud of. I’m proud of how we played as a team. It’s fun to watch and nice to see.”
The Eagles host Fort Atkinson in the annual Battle for the Paddle game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
