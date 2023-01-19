Jefferson loses to McFarland
MCFARLAND — Highly-touted junior Teagan Mallegni poured in 30 points and sixth-ranked McFarland beat visiting Jefferson 62-47 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Thursday.

The Spartans (14-2, 10-1 in conference), who led 32-29 at the break, pulled away after halftime. Adrienne Kirch hit two of her three 3s after halftime, finishing with 11 points, and Mallegni, who scored 18 first-half points, also made two second-half 3s for league co-leader McFarland, which is tied with Edgerton in the RVC.

