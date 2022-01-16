MONROE -- Senior guard Taylor Marquart scored 17 points and Fort Atkinson's girls basketball team routed Portage 56-32 in a Badger Conference Challenge game at Monroe High School on Saturday afternoon.
Junior guard Elly Kohl added 11 points -- all in the first half -- for the Blackhawks (6-8, 1-6 Badger) and freshman forward Ashlie Riley and junior forward Brooke Christiansen totaled nine points apiece.
"We got it inside and definitely took advantage of mismatches in the post," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. "We used our 1-2-1-1 press to create turnovers and easy baskets.
"Portage switched between man and two types of zones. We did a good job of attacking when we needed to. Defensively, we did a good job. It was a good team effort and a lot of girls played today, which was great. We have an important part of the season upcoming with games versus Watertown, Waunakee and DeForest."
The Warriors (3-10, 0-7) were in a 34-15 halftime hole and had just 10 total field goals.
"We were better on the ball defensively and took better shots," Rajsich said. "We still have to improve turnovers. Thought we did a good job sharing the basketball. When we ran the offense correctly, we got good shots and did a nice job finishing."
The Blackhawks, who won back-to-back games for the first time this season, host Watertown on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in a league game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.