WATERLOO — Senior guard Taylor Marquart singlehandedly outscored the opposition with a career-high 33 points in the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team’s 64-32 road win over Waterloo on Monday.
Fort Atkinson (10-13), which has won three straight and four of five, scored 32 points in each half, with Marquart, who bettered her previous career high by one point, scoring 16 in the first half and 17 after the break.
“She played well and got to the rim,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said of Marquart. “Waterloo didn’t have a lot of size. Taylor did a nice job scoring in the open court and we got it to her inside.
“We did a good job playing team defense. We did give up a three at the first-half buzzer when we had them held to nine points before that.
“Overall, we did a better job of playing on-ball defense, which is something we’ve been working on. We played man to man and worked to get better at that.”
Freshman forward Ashlie Riley contributed 10 points for Fort, which won 10 games for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.
“Winning double-digit games is something we talked about after the game and is something cool for the girls,” Rajsich said. “We keep setting goals each game. For us, Waunakee is a great matchup before the playoffs.”
Sophomore forward Brenna Huebner scored 13 points to pace Waterloo (8-14), which has lost four in a row.
The Blackhawks host Waunakee on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. to close out the regular season.
