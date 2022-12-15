Ashlie Riley
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson sophomore center Ashlie Riley scores on a putback during the first half of Thursday’s home Badger East game versus Milton. The Blackhawks lost 49-46 and Riley finished with 12 points.

 Nate Gilbert

Junior guard Holly Morehart hit a crucial 3-pointer with under a minute remaining and Milton held off Fort Atkinson 49-46 in a Badger East girls basketball game at FAHS on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (3-6, 2-3 in conference) used a 13-4 run to close the first half and led 25-22 at the break. The Red Hawks (1-6, 1-4) opened up a 40-36 lead before baskets by Fort senior guard Elly Kohl and senior wing Kaitlyn Burke made it 40-all with four minutes left.

Load comments