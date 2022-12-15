Junior guard Holly Morehart hit a crucial 3-pointer with under a minute remaining and Milton held off Fort Atkinson 49-46 in a Badger East girls basketball game at FAHS on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (3-6, 2-3 in conference) used a 13-4 run to close the first half and led 25-22 at the break. The Red Hawks (1-6, 1-4) opened up a 40-36 lead before baskets by Fort senior guard Elly Kohl and senior wing Kaitlyn Burke made it 40-all with four minutes left.
Blackhawks sophomore center Ashlie Riley fed Burke for a bucket several minutes later as Fort closed to within 43-42.
After each side had three consecutive empty trips, Milton converted down low to gain a 3-point edge. Burke answered on the other end with a basket, cutting the Fort margin to 46-44.
Morehart nailed a 3 from the wing with 50 seconds remaining. After the Red Hawks’ 3, Riley converted a putback before Morehart missed a pair of free throws to leave the door ajar for Fort, which called timeout with 15 seconds left but then committed a turnover in the halfcourt. After freshman guard Nayeli Kilen split a pair at the line, Fort did not get a look at a tying 3-pointer up in time before the horn sounded.
“We drew up what we call punch, which is a dribble handoff and a weakside flare screen for a 3,” Fort girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said of the team’s timeout when trailing by two with 15 seconds to go.
“I told Elly if it was there to fake it and get to the rim. She just kind of tripped over her own feet and the ball went out of bounds. Luckily, they left the door open. We have to be better to get a shot there at the end. Part of that is on me to save a timeout for those late situations.”
Milton, which was led by Tressa Shaw’s 13 points, wrangled momentum away from Fort to open the second period.
“We’ve struggled all year coming out of halftime with widening our lead or cutting into the gap if we’re down,” Gavigan said. “We talked about the first six minutes of the second half was where we were going to win or lose the game. Julia Wolf, their leading scorer and one of the top scorers in the conference, didn’t score a point tonight.
“We struggled offensively to get a rhythm and went away from getting it inside. Defensively, we quit playing help defense and got away from what our game plan was. Once we came together at the end, it was too late. We made life too easy for them. We’re playing good basketball in three and four minute spurts. These lapses let teams stick around.”
Burke paced Fort with 14 points, Riley added 12 and Kohl chipped in eight.
Fort returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Elkhorn at 2:30 p.m.
