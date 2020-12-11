JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays had two double-digit scorers, but it was not enough to take down Monticello as Johnson Creek fell, 59-43- in a non-conference girls basketball game Thursday night at Johnson Creek High School. 

Lexi Swanson led the Bluejays (0-5) will 15 points, including 10 in the second half alone. Trinity Vallo added 10 points in the Johnson Creek defeat.

Monticello (2-1) was led by Ellie Gustafson — who recorded a game-high 22. 

MONTICELLO 59, JOHNSON CREEK 43

Monticello 27 32 — 59

Johnson Creek 15 28 — 43

Monticello (fg ftm-fta pts)  — Eyler 2 0-0 4, Pfeuti 2 1-2 5, Gustafson 10 1-2 22, Errthum 7 0-0 15,  Siegenthaler 1 0-0 3,  DiCristina 4 0-0 9

Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — 1 2-2 4, Budig 3 0-0 7, Swanson 7 0-0 15, Rue 1 1-4 5, Vall 4 1-3 10

