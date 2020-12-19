ORFORDVILLE — Jenna Olin’s game-high 14 points was not enough as Palmyra-Eagle topped Parkview on the road, 46-40, in a Trailways South game on Friday.
Olin’s 14 led all scorers, while Palmyra-Eagle senior guard Ally Fredrick scored a team-high 12 points for the Panthers, who moved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference standings.
Sophomore Molly Netteisheim added eight points for Palmyra-Eagle.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 46, PARKVIEW 40
Palmyra-Eagle 21 26 — 46
Parkview 16 24 — 40
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Frederick 4 3-8 12, Czeshinski 2 2-3 7, Koss 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 1 2-7 4, Kysely 2 0-0 4, Coswert 1 1-2 4, Ma. Netteisheim 2 1-2 5, Mo. Netteisheim 3 2-3 8. Totals 16 11-25 46.
PARKVIEW — Burrell 1 2-7 5, Meyers 1 0-2 2, Mielke 3 0-0 7, Cox 1 2-2 4, Ballmer 0 1-2 1, Olin 5 2-2 14, Marcellus 1 5-8 7. Totals 12 12-23 40.
3-point goals: PE 3 (Fredrick, Czeshinski, Cowsert), P 4 (Burrell, Mielke, Olin 2). Total fouls: PE 23, P 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.