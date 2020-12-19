CAMBRIA — Senior guards Ally Fredrick and Ally Czeshinski combined for 25 points and six steals as the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team defeated Cambria-Friesland, 51-45, in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Fredrick netted a team-high 16 points for the Panthers to go along with three steals and four rebounds. Czeshinski finished with nine points, three steals and a team-high two assists.

Cambria-Friesland's Alyssa Raley ended with a game-high 19 points.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 51, CAMBRIA-FREISLAND 45

Palmyra-Eagle 34 17 — 51

Cambria-Friesland 23 22 — 45

PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ft-ftm pts) — Fredrick 7 0-2 16; Czeshinski 2 4-6 9; Calderon 0 2-2 2; Martens 1 0-0 2; Koutsky 0 1-4 1; Kysely 2 3-6 7; Cowsert 1 1-2 3; Ma. Nettesheim 3 0-0 6; Mo. Nettesheim 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 12-24 51.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Johnson 2 0-0 4; Raley 7 0-0 19; Smit 2 2-4;Braaksma 1 0-0 2; Gove 2 0-0 4; Drews 4 0-2 10. Totals 18 7-26 45.

3-point goals: PE 3 (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski); CF 7 (Raley 5, Drews 2). 

ORFORDVILLE — Jenna Olin’s game-high 14 points was not enough as Palmyra-Eagle topped Parkview on the road, 46-40, in a Trailways South game on Friday.

Olin’s 14 led all scorers, while Fredrick scored a team-high 12 points for the Panthers, 2-0 in the conference standings.

Sophomore Molly Netteisheim added eight points for Palmyra-Eagle.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 46, PARKVIEW 40

Palmyra-Eagle 21 26 — 46

Parkview 16 24 — 40

PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Frederick 4 3-8 12, Czeshinski 2 2-3 7, Koss 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 1 2-7 4, Kysely 2 0-0 4, Coswert 1 1-2 4, Ma. Netteisheim 2 1-2 5, Mo. Netteisheim 3 2-3 8. Totals 16 11-25 46.

PARKVIEW — Burrell 1 2-7 5, Meyers 1 0-2 2, Mielke 3 0-0 7, Cox 1 2-2 4, Ballmer 0 1-2 1, Olin 5 2-2 14, Marcellus 1 5-8 7. Totals 12 12-23 40.

3-point goals: PE 3 (Fredrick, Czeshinski, Cowsert), P 4 (Burrell, Mielke, Olin 2). Total fouls: PE 23, P 23.

