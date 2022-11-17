Strong foundations take time to be built.
New Fort Atkinson girls basketball head coach Mark Gavigan is aiming to change the culture and put in the building blocks of a top-notch program from the grade school level on up in his first season at the helm.
“We met as a team last week and split into two groups with the coaches as well,” Gavigan explained. “Each group had to create three goals. The goal we kept coming back to was change the culture. Win, lose or draw, we have to get the culture right. We don’t want to sell these seniors short. We think they can have a big impact on building our future.
“We want to be a building program and get things right on the ground level. That way the younger kids see how the upperclassmen do it. From third grade on up, we want Lady Blackhawk basketball to develop that culture. The girls have bought into what the coaches have talked about. The buildup and anticipation is really exciting.”
The Blackhawks went 11-15 under Michael Rajsich last season, matching the program’s win total from the previous two seasons and graduated six seniors, including leader scorer and rebounder Taylor Marquart. Fort’s 11 wins a season ago were its most since the 2011-12 season.
As for this season’s squad, plenty of experienced players are back in the fold.
Senior guard Elly Kohl will start at shooting guard. She led the conference in three-point makes last season, making 67 3s total for the season on 41 percent shooting and averaged 11.5 points per game.
Freshman Hannah Baldry will take the reins at point guard.
“Hannah’s a good ball handling freshman who has come into her own with her shot,” Gavigan said. “We are pushing her to be a more vocal leader.”
Senior guard Kaitlyn Burke will start at the three spot and see an increased role this year.
“Kaitlyn has blossomed into a vocal leader,” Gavigan said. “She does good things on the court too and is a girl others look to and respect.”
Senior forward Brooke Christiansen, who averaged 5.9 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds last year, will start at the four spot.
Sophomore center Ashlie Riley, who scored 5.2 points and grabbed 5.5 boards a game last year, will anchor the post.
“Ashlie has looked good, used her size well and come into her own a little bit,” Gavigan said. “With our players inside, Ashlie is more physical and Brooke is a better shooter. They play well off his each other. Elly and Brooke are always leaders with the way they carry themselves at practice.
“Top to bottom, everyone has done a good job to set the tone and bring good energy.”
Senior guard Makiah Cave and sophomore guard Mary Worden will be key reserves in the backcourt. Junior guard Macey Pease, senior guard Bella McKelvey and sophomore forwards Claire Kucken and Kendra Pfaff will all see regular minutes off the bench.
“Makiah has a good shot and when she’s shooting confidently, she’s at her best,” Gavigan said. “Mary has been a surprise for us. We expected her to split between junior varsity and varsity. Mary is small, super agile and quick. Her pedigree with cross country helps too and she is good defender who cuts well off the ball.”
Fort’s pod in the Badger East includes Stoughton, Monona Grove and Milton. The top team in the pod faces the winner of the northern section grouping of Watertown, DeForest, Waunakee and Beaver Dam for the conference title. Gavigan envisions Fort being competitive in its pod and using its nonconference slate to gear up for its toughest conference matchups.
“We have nonconference games early to allow us to build momentum and have a chip on our shoulder heading into those later-season games,” Gavigan said.
FORT ATKINSON SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 18, at Mount Horeb, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22, vs. Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29, vs. Wisconsin Heights, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, at Oregon, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6, vs. Monroe, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10, at Monona Grove, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15, vs. Milton, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29, at Elkhorn, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, vs. Waterloo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6, vs. Stoughton, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Baraboo, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13, or Saturday, Jan. 14; Badger Challenge at Milton High School
Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19, vs. Waunakee, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jefferson, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26, at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28, vs. DeForest, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2, vs. Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Milton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10, at Stoughton, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16, Badger East conference finale; to be determined opponent
