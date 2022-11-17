JEFFERSON—The Jefferson girls basketball team will have a different look this season.
The Eagles graduated six seniors, including three of their four-leading scorers, and Dena Smith replaced Mark Peterson as head coach. Smith, who is the second-winningest coach in program history, returns after having guided Jefferson for nine seasons ending with the 2010-11 campaign. The Eagles won the Division 2 state title under Smith’s guidance in 2004-05. All told, Smith went 142-66 in her first stint as coach.
As for this season’s team, the Eagles are ready to make a name for themselves and leave their imprint on Jefferson basketball.
“The girls have been working hard in practice,” Smith said. “They had to learn whole new offensive and defensive concepts from the ground up. I’ve introduced a lot of new things to them. I have my way of doing things. They’ve really embraced the process of learning new things. I’m thankful for that. They’ve worked hard and are trying hard.
“We’ve got some talent back, but we also lost a great deal of talent from last year’s team which was senior heavy. We’ve got to have a lot of the younger players step up. They’re excited about the opportunity to step up. It’s a great opportunity for the community to see a new face in terms of the coach and the team.”
The one veteran presence on the roster is senior post Ayianna Johnson, who recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at West Virginia University. Johnson averaged 17.8 points per game while adding a conference-high 12.3 rebounds a game a season ago. She was a first-team all-league honoree in the Rock Valley and an honorable mention all-state performer, too.
“We’ll look to run as much of our offense as we can through her,” Smith said. “We’ll look to Ayianna to be one of our main leaders on offense and defense. We want her to make good decisions on both ends of the floor, setting the tone for us on both ends.”
Junior Jenna Lenz will hold down the point guard position and is one of four first-time starters for the Eagles.
“She got a little playing time last year,” Smith said. “She’s worked hard in the offseason and has done a fantastic job working on her ball handling skills, seeing the floor and working on her confidence handling the ball.”
Sophomore Ashlyn Enke, a capable 3-point shooter, will start at the two-guard spot.
“She’s an overall good athlete,” Smith said. “Her athleticism from volleyball transfers over well to basketball. Ashlyn’s a smart player already as a sophomore.”
Junior Libby Krause is an up and coming player who will start at the three spot.
“She spent a lot of time this summer at open gyms,” Smith said. “She worked on her skills this summer with ball handling, attacking and getting to the basket.”
Junior Alexis Dobson rounds out the starting lineup at the four spot.
“She has worked hard on her post moves, trying to be strong with the ball and being a good complement with Ayianna,” Smith said. “Alexis is someone Ayianna can trust to get the ball to on the high post. We want Alexis to be somebody who can rebound and when they’re focusing on Ayianna, we can get the ball to Alexis.”
Key reserves include sophomore perimeter players Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann, senior Shelby Kaus, who will be the backup point guard, versatile junior Allie Hesse and senior Lilly Kamenick.
Brodhead posted an 18-0 record to win the Rock Valley a season ago and the Cardinals return senior wing Abbie Dix, an all-league first team performer. Then there’s McFarland, which is led by one of the state’s most players in Teagan Mallegni.
“All of the teams are improved and a lot of the teams have most of the players back this season,” said Smith, whose Eagles team tied for third with a 12-6 league mark last year.
“It will be an interesting conference season with the championship up for grabs. Anybody could step up and take conference this year.”
Smith knows there could be a few early-season bumps in the road as the players get familiar with the new schemes. She wants one of her team’s calling cards to be discipline.
“This year I want us to get out and run the floor in transition,” Smith said. “With Ayianna, I hope to be able to do that a little bit more. The girls are more open to that.
“Defensively, I want to be known as a disciplined, tough team. It’s something they need to get used to with the terminology and things they’re not used to. Hopefully by Christmas, we’ll get things down pat.”
The Eagles host Clinton in a conference game on Friday at 7 p.m. and anyone who brings three non-perishable food items to the game will gain free entry.
JEFFERSON SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 18, vs. Clinton at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22, vs. McFarland at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1, vs. Big Foot at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6, at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9, at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15, at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Dodgeville Classic Holiday Tournament, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Dodgeville Classic Holiday Tournament, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, vs. Belleville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5, vs. Brodhead, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13, at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19, at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21, vs. Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Big Foot, 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, vs. East Troy, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2, at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, vs. Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10, vs. Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13, at Brodhead, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16, vs. Evansville, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)
