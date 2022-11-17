Ayianna Johnson
Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson, who recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at West Virginia University after graduation, returns to lead Jefferson's new-look girls basketball team this season. 

JEFFERSON—The Jefferson girls basketball team will have a different look this season.

The Eagles graduated six seniors, including three of their four-leading scorers, and Dena Smith replaced Mark Peterson as head coach. Smith, who is the second-winningest coach in program history, returns after having guided Jefferson for nine seasons ending with the 2010-11 campaign. The Eagles won the Division 2 state title under Smith’s guidance in 2004-05. All told, Smith went 142-66 in her first stint as coach.

