Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks lost in the regional semifinals to Edgerton and went 8-15 overall.
Coach’s resume: Michael Rajsich enters his third season at the helm.
Top returners: Fort returns its top-five leading scorers, including senior guard Taylor Marquart (13.9 points per game), senior guard Tyla Staude (12.7 ppg) and junior guard Elly Kohl (6.7 ppg). Marquart and Staude are four-year starters. Brooke Christiansen is a three-year starter back and Kohl will be in the starting lineup for the second straight year. Seniors Kiara Wolfram, Lily Belzer and Payton Neste and junior Kaitlyn Burke are also experienced returnees. Forward Ashlie Riley will log heavy minutes as a freshman.
Season thoughts: “One of our goals is to finish above .500,” Rajsich said. “We have a veteran group that wants more and wants to set a standard for other groups in the future. They are trying to set an expectation. They work hard and lots of girls play AAU ball and play other sports.
“They’ve put a lot of work in over the last eight to 10 years and want to be successful. As coaches, we have to hold them accountable. We want to compete for a conference pod title. That’s the expectation. They’re working hard this season.”
Conference race: The Badger East Conference embarks on its first go around at determining a league champion via a pod-style format. The Blackhawks are paired with Milton, Monona Grove and Stoughton and will play each foe twice. The team will also play each of Watertown, Waunakee, DeForest and Beaver Dam once apiece. The two pod winners will then square off for the league title.
Jefferson
Last season’s recap: The Eagles went 19-3 overall and reached the sectional semifinals, where they fell to McFarland for the third time on the year.
Coach’s resume: Mark Peterson enters his third season guiding the program.
Top returners: Power forward Ayianna Johnson averaged 11 points, eight rebounds per game and returns for her junior season and third on varsity. Senior forward Aidyn Messmann (8.5 ppg) on 48 percent shooting is also back. Senior guards Riley Madden, Abby Helmink and Savannah Serdynski round out the starting five.
Departing players: Guard Ainsley Howard, who averaged a team-leading 13.7 points a game, hit 46 three-point shots and shot 78 percent from the free throw line, graduated as did fourth-leading scorer Josie Peterson and fifth-leading scorer Alivia Dearborn.
Season thoughts: “We have six seniors, five of which I have coached for four seasons now,” Peterson said. “This year will be about them defining themselves. We look forward to them growing. They have all the ability in the world and are athletic. Have to keep gelling, growing confidence and getting better on offense.
“We’re probably capable of beating anyone and at the same time capable of losing just about any game. Looking forward to sending these group of seniors out right.
“It’s a process as we work to get better every game. Goal as coach is to help team get better. Right now, it’s one game at a time. Try to win as many as we can.”
Conference race: Edgerton, which lost only one starter from a season ago, along with Abbie Dix-led Brodhead and Teagan Mallegni-led McFarland figure to be the teams to beat as the RVC returns to its traditional 18-game league slate. Jefferson feels it is right in the mix with those three programs and Peterson envisions the conference victor could have two or three losses and upsets could occur on a nightly basis.
Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The L-Cats beat La Crosse Aquinas 78-67 to win the WIAA Division 3 state championship. The team went 25-2 overall, won its final seven games and went through a gauntlet of a sectional to reach state for the second consecutive season. The team also won the Capitol North with an 8-0 mark.
Coach’s resume: Brandon Siska enters year No. 5 with the program, posting a 71-28 record through four seasons.
Top returners: Junior center Bella Pitta averaged 5.3 points per game on 53 percent shooting, also contributing 7.9 rebounds a contest and is the only player who logged regular minutes back. Emily Wollin will run the point and is quick with good instincts and a strong ball handler, according to Siska. Taylor Wollin, a capable shooter with strength and quickness on the wing, Sydney Burling, a team captain and athletic guard who excels on both ends, and Jenna Hosey, who has range and athleticism as a guard, will round out the starting lineup. Kenzie Nielsen and Ava Kleinfeldt will see regular playing time in reserve roles while Sophia Guerrero and Haydenn Sellnow will split time between varsity and junior varsity to open the year.
Departing players: The L-Cats graduated 10 players, including first-team all-league selections in guards Julianna Wagner and Taylor Roughen and forward Vivian Guerrero. Kayla Will and Ava Wollin, who were second-team honorees, along with Jade Pitta and Hannah Lamke also helped make up one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the state a year ago.
Season thoughts: “This group is hungry,” Siska said. “It’s a group that’s been together for a while on the lower levels and had success there. The JV team with most of these kids on it had one loss last season. We’re excited about the future of the program. Once again, we have no seniors.”
Conference race: The L-Cats are three-time defending Capitol North champions and figure to be the team to beat again this season. The program is 25-3 in league games the past three seasons.
Cambridge
Last season’s recap: The Blue Jays went 9-13 overall, finishing third in the Capitol South and fell to eventual Division 3 state champion Lake Mills in the regional semifinals.
Coach’s resume: Kelly Cunningham, who has a 29-43 overall record, will lead the program for the fourth season.
Top returners: The Blue Jays will rely on senior forward Mayah Holzhueter, who was a first-team Capitol-South All-Conference selection a season ago. Holzhueter averaged 19.7 points per game, shot .444% from the field and added 233 rebounds. On defense, Holzhueter led the team with 29 blocks and had 27 steals.
“Mayah, as a four-year starter, is going to be a huge return for us from a leadership role, her experience, and her skills offensively and defensively,” Cunningham said. “Mayah has a chance to be player of the year in the conference if we can have a successful season as a team.”
The backcourt of Cambridge brings back sophomore guard Saveea Freeland, a second-team Capitol-South All-Conference selection, after averaging 9.9 points per game and rebounding 194 shots and senior guard Taylor Stenklyft, an honorable mention performer, who led the team with 75 assists and 20 3-pointers. Also returning includes junior forward Kayla Roidt, who had a 46% 3-point percentage to lead the team, and senior guard Maggie Schmude, who led the team with 31 steals.
Season thoughts: “The team has been working hard on our first week of practice,” Cunningham said. “We are cautiously optimistic that we are going to have a good season. Obviously, there’s factors that are out of our control (COVID-19) that could hinder our season, but we have a very focused and determined group.”
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: The Warriors went 9-11 overall, placing third in the Capitol North and losing to Brodhead in the regional semifinals.
Coach’s resume: Andy Asmus enters his second season after taking over for longtime coach Tim Matthies.
Top returners: Senior forward Lily Schuetz (9.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 1.2 steals a game) was a first-team all-conference selection a season ago. Jenna Shadoski, who averaged 6.9 ppg, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals while shooting 69 percent at the line was a second-team selection.
Departing players: Lakeside graduated seven players, including Mia Murray, who was an honorable mention all-league selection.
Season thoughts: “We’re hoping to improve on last year’s season,” Asmus said. “Losing seven seniors is a huge deal. We have enough athleticism and speed. I think we have enough to compete with the teams in our conference and area. Shadoski, Schuetz and Marien Riesen are returning players we have high hopes for getting good seasons from each.”
Conference race: Lake Mills is the three-time defending league champion and any path to conference supremacy figures to go through them. The Warriors, along with Luther Prep, which has senior forward Grace Schmidt who is a Division 1 recruit, Columbus and Lodi will vie to finish in the top half of the league, which should be competitive from top to bottom.
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: Whitewater went 10-13 last season, losing in the regional final versus Wilmot.
Coach’s resume: Kristen Lippens enters her fourth season as the head coach of Whitewater. She’s helped the Whippets to a 36-35 record in her first three years.
Top returners: Junior guard Kindyl Kilar (8.5 points per game) and sophomore guard Danielle DePorter (5.3 ppg) are back in the fold.
Departing players: Kacie Carollo averaged 22 points a game on 38 percent shooting, hitting free throws at a 77 percent clip while nailing 51 3-pointers. She also led the team in rebounds per game (8.4), assists (3.8) and steals (2.5).
Conference race: Edgerton, which lost only one starter from a season ago, along with Abbie Dix-led Brodhead and Teagan Mallegni-led McFarland figure to be the teams to beat as the RVC returns to its traditional 18-game league slate. Jefferson and a couple other programs could also vie for the top three spots in the league.
Palmyra-Eagle
Last season’s recap: The Panthers finished 9-7 overall and fell to Wisconsin Heights in the regional semifinals.
Coach’s resume: Brad Czeshinski enters his second season leading the program.
Top returners: Mady Nettesheim, Kyler Koutsky, Sarah Cowsert, Tatum Calderon and Molly Nettesheim. This group played a key role in the team’s success a year ago and has put the effort in to be successful and features smart players on the floor, per Czeshinski.
Departing players: The Panthers graduated four seniors, including three starters. Teagan Koutsky, Lainey Fredrick, Neva Stephans and Stacy Johnson figure to see increased roles this season, according to Czeshinski.
Season thoughts: “I think we are in the running to repeat this year as conference champions,” Czeshinski said. “We were selected third last year and came out with the title. Just need to rebuild the chemistry to some degree.
“Every year I see it as Christmas, what new players and skills will I have. I love winning and so does the team. Hopefully, we can make it a special season and keep building for the future as well.”
Johnson Creek
Last season’s recap: The Bluejays went 3-17 overall and lost to Palmyra-Eagle in the regional quarterfinals.
Coach’s resume: Jake Wedig will be in his fifth season with the Bluejays, posting a 14-73 record through four seasons.
Top returners: Leading scorer Lexi Swanson, a senior wing who averaged 16.5 points a game, 10.3 rebounds and two assists, is back. Brittany Rue, Hannah Budig and Josey Whitehouse other contributors returning.
