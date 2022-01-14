Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Lily Schuetz attacks in transition while being guarded by Poynette's Grace Berner (20) and Hadley Walters (2) during the first half of a Capitol North game at LLHS on Friday.
LAKE MILLS -- Hadley Walters scored 18 of her game-best 28 points in the second half as Poynette rallied past the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 57-53 in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Friday.
Walters hit three of her four 3-pointers after halftime, when the Pumas erased a six-point halftime deficit thanks to 40 second-half points.
"We needed to close out faster and harder on their 3-point shooters," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We lost their shooters through screens and they connected on shots at critical times when we were gaining some momentum.
"We needed to pressure them harder and take away the clean looks. That was the difference in the game."
Jenna Shadoski, a junior forward, led the Warriors (8-6, 1-3 Capitol North) with 18 points, senior guard Lily Schuetz added 13 and senior forward Claire Liddicoat finished with 10.
"I was happy to see that our offensive production increased tonight," Asmus said. "Jenna did a nice job at the free throw line, going 6-for-8. It was great to see three double-digit scorers. We haven't seen that in a while."
Poynette (4-9, 1-3) went 20-for-32 at the free throw line and hit seven 3s.
The Warriors host River Valley in a rescheduled nonconference game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
