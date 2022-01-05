WHITEWATER — Trailing by just three points at halftime the Whitewater High School girls basketball was in contention. However, the Whippets couldn’t get over the hump in the second half with its non-conference game against Milton, falling 61-55 to the visiting Red Hawks Tuesday.
The Whippets (1-9 overall) trailed 30-27 after the first 18 minutes, setting up an exciting second half.
With neither team leading by more than eight points the back-and-forth game saw several lead changes. With 2 minutes, 11 seconds left on the clock it was a tie game, 52-52.
Unfortunately, the Whippets didn’t connect on some key field goal attempts and needed to foul, which created a scoring deficit and eventually a six-point loss.
Danielle DePorter led the Whippets with a career-high of 17 points. Gwen Truesdale had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds along with six blocks, two steals and two assists.
Additionally, Mayte Navejas had three rebounds and two assists to go along with 11 points, shooting 4-of-4 on field goals. Kindyl Kilar chipped in five points and five rebounds, Cali Kopecky ripped down nine rebounds while scoring five points, and Josie Treder finished with two points and three rebounds.
Whitewater returns to Rock Valley Conference play tonight traveling to Evansville for a 7 p.m. start, then returns home Friday to host Delavan-Darien in non-conference play. That game tips off at 7:15 p.m.
