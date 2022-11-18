Blackhawks beat Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB -- Sophomore center Ashlie Riley scored 12 of her game-high 13 points after halftime and Fort Atkinson's girls basketball team played stifling defense in the second half to earn a 46-35 road victory over Mount Horeb in a Badger Conference game Friday.

Fort (1-1, 1-0 in conference) clung to a 22-21 advantage at the break. The Blackhawks then held the Vikings (0-2, 0-1) scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half, building a lead they would never relinquish. 

