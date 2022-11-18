MOUNT HOREB -- Sophomore center Ashlie Riley scored 12 of her game-high 13 points after halftime and Fort Atkinson's girls basketball team played stifling defense in the second half to earn a 46-35 road victory over Mount Horeb in a Badger Conference game Friday.
Fort (1-1, 1-0 in conference) clung to a 22-21 advantage at the break. The Blackhawks then held the Vikings (0-2, 0-1) scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half, building a lead they would never relinquish.
"In the first half, we didn't play the way we wanted to defensively," said Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan, who earns his first victory as Blackhawks head coach.
"In the second half, we got a lot better. Elly Kohl in particular on her closeouts was effective and we communicated well. We also got some shots to fall and clutched some free throws late. Ashlie and Brooke Christiansen brought down almost every rebound they could, which made a big difference too."
Senior guard Kaitlyn Burke and Christiansen, a senior forward, added nine points apiece while Kohl, a senior guard, registered eight points.
Fort made it a point to get the ball to Riley inside, where she could use her 6-foot frame to do damage.
"We were more intentional about getting the ball inside to her in the second half," Gavigan said. "We ran more motion and looked inside to her. Ashlie got points off offensive rebounds and putbacks too. She was using her size and strength, which she knows she has and is figuring out how to use it."
Fort had a sour taste in its mouth after Tuesday's season-opening loss to Burlington. A jubilant bus ride how followed Friday's victory.
"We hope the girls learned from this week not to get too high or get too low," Gavigan said. "We were all disappointed in Tuesday's outcome. We worked really hard as a staff to change our mindset in practice.
"The girls did a good job flipping the switch, leaving the past in the past. They learned resiliency and learned they're capable of doing some of the things we've talked about. We're looking to build confidence here early in the season."
The Blackhawks host Edgewood on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
