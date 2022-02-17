NEW GLARUS — Although a 50-34 loss to New Glarus on Thursday stopped the Cambridge girls basketball team from winning the outright Capitol South Conference, the Blue Jays still earned a share of the title, finishing in a three-way tie with the Glarner Knights and Belleville.
“Even a share of the title is still a title,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham. “These girls have worked hard and worked together to deserve the plaque.”
The Blue Jays put together an impressive turnaround from a season ago, which saw the team go 9-13, finishing the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 16-8 overall and a 7-3 conference record.
“This loss stings at the moment, but I am proud of them in the bigger picture,” said Cunningham. “Playoffs start next week, and I know we will be ready to get right back to work.”
Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter had 10 points for Cambridge. Alex Atwell of New Glarus (16-7, 7-3) had a game-high 16 points.
The fourth-seeded Blue Jays host the winner of fifth-seeded New Glarus and 12th-seeded Wisconsin Heights in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
NEW GLARUS 50, CAMBRIDGE 34
Cambridge 9 25 — 34
New Glarus 17 33 — 50
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Holzhueter 4 2-9 10, Freeland 4 1-2 9, T. Stenklyft 3 0-0 7, B. Stenklyft 1 2-4 4, Roidt 1 1-2 4. Totals 13 6-17 34.
New Glarus (fg ft-ft tp) — Atwell 6 4-4 16, Lancaster 3 4-4 12, Nommensen 3 0-0 6, Maclean 1 0-0 2, Eichelkraut 1 0-0 2, Brenkman 0 1-2 1, Yawn 0 1-2 1, Karls 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 13-16 50.
Three pointers — New Glarus 3 (Lancaster 2, Schadewalt), Cambridge 2 (T. Stenklyft, Roidt).
Total fouls — Cambridge 16, New Glarus 15.
LUTHER PREP 54, LAKE MILLS 50
LAKE MILLS — Grace Schmidt scored 24 points for Luther Prep’s girls basketball team in a 54-50 win over Lake Mills in the Capitol North and regular season finale on Thursday.
Luther Prep (15-7, 6-4 in conference) jumped out to a 7-0 lead, forcing a Lake Mills time out. The Phoenix led most of the first half, but gave up some easy buckets late to allow Lake Mills (18-5, 8-2) to take a 32-28 halftime lead.
The second half picked up right where the first left off with both teams playing high-intensity basketball. The Phoenix reclaimed the lead with about eight minutes to play, 42-41. The teams traded baskets and then the Phoenix went up 46-45 and held the lead the rest of the way.
Luther Prep struggled to put the game away at the free throw line as the L-Cats fouled. However, three big offensive rebounds in the last 30 seconds kept the ball with the Phoenix who went on to win 54-50.
Schmidt added rebounds. Taylor Zellmer had 17 points and eight rebounds. Nora Zellmer added six points and six assists. Maddie Chaillier had three points, three rebounds and three assists. Audrey deBoer had three points and six rebounds. Anna Kieselhorst added one point and seven rebounds.
Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin scored 23 points to pace Lake Mills.
“Luther Prep played really hard tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “They had a good game plan and you could tell they wanted it. Schmidt hadn’t beaten us in her career. They were playing like it was their Super Bowl. We fell down 7-0 early. We battled back but struggled shooting it tonight. They wanted it more than we did tonight and out-hustled us to loose balls. Hopefully, we’ll take this as a learning opportunity.
“We showed some grit battling back. Taylor Wollin played really well tonight and Sydney Burling had some good finishes around the basket. Sophia Guerrero hit a big 3 late to cut into their lead.”
Top-seeded Lake Mills awaits the winner of Big Foot and Racine St. Catherine’s in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 54, LAKE MILLS 50
Luther Prep 28 26 — 54
Lake Mills 32 18 — 50
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 0 1-2 1, Wendorff 3 2-4 8, Kieselhorst 0 1-2 2, Chaillier 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 9 2-4 24, Zellmer 7 1-2 17 Totals 22 5-14 54
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — E. Wollin 3 23 8, Burling 3 1-2 7, Guerrero 2 0-0 6, T. Wollin 8 4-6 23, Pitta 3 0-3 6 Totals 19 7-14 50
Three-point goals — LP (Chaillier, Schmidt 2, Zellmer 2), LM (Guerrero 2, T. Wollin 3)
Total fouls — LP 11, LM 13
COLUMBUS 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
LAKE MILLS — Junior forward Amy Theilen scored a game-high 17 points as Columbus knocked off the host Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 62-47 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Warriors (15-9, 5-5 Capitol North) had a two-game win streak snapped. Junior guard Jenna Shadoski led Lakeside with 16 points, hitting 8-of-10 at the stripe, and senior forward Lily Schuetz added 15.
The Cardinals (15-8, 7-3) hit eight 3s and led 33-27 at the break.
"Columbus was hot shooting from the outside," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We needed to close out in the back pocket of shooters when they were coming off screens. The shooters got a bump off defenders and then got space to turn and shoot. Every time we were trying to get momentum, they'd get a short drive to the basket or rub off a screen for a 3.
"It's not even one of those games where we felt like we lost it on our own. Columbus played a good offensive game. They were more efficient from the field and beat us by putting the ball in the basket more than we did. We executed defensively the way we wanted to. They just put the ball in the basket and did a nice job running their offense. Even with their press, we didn't cough up the ball and had just nine turnovers.
"Their offense beat us more than their defense hurt us. The girls handled adversity as best as possible. Offensively, we had great looks. Pleased with the effort."
The third-seeded Warriors host the winner of sixth-seeded Saint Francis and 11th-seeded East Troy in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
Columbus 33 29 — 62
Lakeside 27 20 — 47
Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Bindl 0 2-2 2, Theilen 6 2-3 17, Elenbach 3 1-1 8, Hayes 3 3-5 9, Boettcher 3 0-0 8, Paulson 3 0-0 7, Dornaus 3 4-4 11. Totals 21 12-15 62.
Lakeside Lutheran — Shadoski 3 8-10 16, Schuetz 4 7-15 15, Paske 1 2-2 5, Liddicoat 1 1-2 3, Riesen 3 0-0 7, De Galley 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 19-31 47.
3-point goals — C (Theilen 3, Boettcher 2, Paulson 1, Dornaus 1, Elenbach 1) 8; LL (Shadoski 2, Paske 1, Riesen 1) 4.
Total fouls — C 17, LL 15.
CLINTON 66, WHITEWATER 45
CLINTON — Whitewater’s girls basketball team fell to host Clinton 66-45 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
The Cougars led 41-28 at the break of a high-scoring, fast-paced first half and eventually by 18 points early in the second. The Whippets made it a nine-point affair briefly before Clinton pulled away down the stretch.
Kindyl Kilar led the Whippets with 17 points, five rebounds. Mayte Navejas added 11 points and four rebounds. Cali Kopecky contributed seven points and three rebounds. Danielle Deporter scored five and Josie Treder ripped down 10 rebounds.
CLINTON 66, WHITEWATER 45
Whitewater 28 17--45
Clinton 41 25--66
WHITEWATER: DePorter 2 1-1 5, Kopecky 2 2-4 7, Kilar 6 3-4 17, Navejas 3 3-4 11, Treder 1 0-1 2, Grosinske 0 0-2 0, Amundson 0 1-2 1, Truesdale 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 10-18 45.
CLINTON: Teubert 9 2-2 21, Mueller 2 0-0 5, Nortier 9 0-0 21, Bobolz 2 2-2 6, Mullooly 2 0-0 5, Roehl 3 0-0 6, Shinkus 0 2-2 2. Totals: 27 6-6 66.
3-pointers: Clinton 6 (Teubert, Mueller, Nortier 3, Mullolly). Whitewater 5 (Kopecky, Kilar 2, Navejas 2).
PALMYRA-EAGLE 68,
WILLIAMS BAY 28
WILLIAMS BAY -- Freshman guard Teagan Koutsky led all scorers with 17 points and junior forward Molly Nettesheim added 15 as Palmyra-Eagle's girls basketball team defeated host Williams Bay 68-28 in a conference and regular season finale on Thursday.
The Panthers (12-2, 10-2 Trailways South) led 35-14 at halftime and senior guard Madyson Nettesheim added nine points.
P-E finished second in the conference standings behind Deerfield, which went 12-0 in league games.
The Panthers host New Berlin Heritage Christian in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.