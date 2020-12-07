The Madison Edgewood girls basketball team outscored Fort Atkinson by 21 in the second half to cruise to a 71-42 Badger South victory over the Blackhawks Monday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Fort Atkinson (0-5, 0-1 Badger South) set the pace early with a 6-2 lead — with 3-pointers coming from junior Tyla Staude and sophomore Elly Kohl.
The Blackhawks trailed for the first time since 2-0 at the 10:59 mark when the Crusaders (4-0, 1-0) took a 13-11 lead to force a Fort Atkinson timeout.
Madison Edgewood found its groove out of the break and scored the next nine points of the game to make it 24-11 with 7:40 in the first half, forcing another Blackhawk timeout.
The run stopped 13 seconds later after junior Taylor Marquart connected on one of two free throws.
Fort Atkinson trimmed the deficit down to single digits by the break as Madison Edgewood took a 32-23 lead into the locker room.
Sophomore Elly Kohl led the way for the Blackhawks with a team-high 12 points. Madison Edgewood’s Sarah Lazar scored a game-high 21 points.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 71, FORT ATKINSON 42
Edgewood 32 39 — 71
Fort Atkinson 23 18 — 41
Madison Edgewood (fg ftm-fta pts) — Klitzke 3 0-0 7, Myers 2 0-0 4, Foley 1 0-0 2, Andes 1 0-0 3, Barth 1 3-4 5, Deang 4 4-7 12, Grosse 6 0-0 10, Mariggioli 2 1-2 7, Lazar 8 3-3 21
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 1 0-0 3, Marquart 2 5-8 9, Staude 3 1-2 10, Kohl 4 2-2 12, Jacobson 0 4-4 4, Cave 1 0-0 3.
3-pointers — ME (Klitzke, Andes, Grosse 2, Mariggioli 2, Lazar 2) 8, FA (Christiansen, Staude 3, Kohl 2, Cave) 7. Total fouls — ME 13, FA 16
Parkview 40, Johnson Creek 32
ORFORDVILLE — The Johnson Creek girls basketball team opened up Trailways South play with a 40-32 defeat to Parkview Monday at Parkview High School.
The Bluejays (0-4, 0-1) were led by two eight-point scorers in Josey Whitehouse and Trinity Vallo.
Vallo connected on two 3-pointers in the loss.
Brittany Rue and Hannah Budig both added six points for Johnson Creek.
The Bluejays trailed by just two at halftime (15-13) before Parkview had a 25-point second quarter.
PARKVIEW 40, JOHNSON CREEK 32
Johnson Creek 13 19 — 32
Parkview 15 25 — 40
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Whitehouse 4 0-1 10, Budig 2 1-2 6, Swanson 1 2-2 4, Rue 2 2-4 6, Vallo 2 2-2 8. Totals — 11 7-11 32
Parkview (fg ftm-fta pts) — Burreel 0 1-2 1, Meyers 4 2-4 10, Mielke 2 0-0 5, Cox 3 0-0 6, Olin 5 1-2 11, P. Stark 1 0-0 2, Marcellus 2 1-2 5. Totals — 17 5-12 40
3-pointers — JC (Budig, Vallo 2) 3, P (Mielke) 1. Total fouls — JC 17P 19
