JEFFERSON — Defenses stiffened in the second half as the Jefferson girls basketball team defeated Beloit Turner, 44-41, in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday at Jefferson High School.
The Eagles (3-0, 3-0 RVC) led the Trojans (1-3, 1-3) 31-27 at halftime. The second half was a much lower-scoring affair as Beloit Turner accounted for 14 points, while Jefferson was held to just 13 points.
But the four point halftime lead was enough.
No players scored double-digits for Jefferson, but had two players with nine points each. Aidyn Messmann and Ainsley Howard both recorded nine points on the night to lead the Eagles. Ayianna Johnson added eight points.
Olivia Tinder led Beloit Turner with a game-high 18 points.
JEFFERSON 44, BELOIT TURNER 41
Beloit Turner 27 14 — 41
Jefferson 31 13 — 44
Beloit Turner (fg ftm-fta pts) — Adams 0 4-4 4, Fitzgerald 2 0-0 5, Hasse 1 0-0 3, Fernandez 0 1-2 1, Klossner 2 1-2 6, Tinder 6 6-8 18, Hasse 2 0-1 4. Totals — 13 12-17 41
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madde 2 0-1 5, Messmann 4 1-3 9, Howard 3 2-3 9, Dearborn 1 2-2 5, Helmink 1 1-4 4, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Peterson 1 2-6 4. Totals — 16 8-19 44
3-pointers — BT (Fitzgerald, Hasse, Klossner) 3, J (Madden, Howard, Darborn, Helmink) 4. Total fouls — BT 18 , J 16
Albany 71, Palmyra-Eagle 48
PALMYRA — Ally Fredrick had a game-high 22 points, but the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team was defeated by Albany, 71-48, in a non-conference game Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Fredrick made 10 field goals for the Panthers, including one 3-pointer. Palmyra-Eagle (0-3) had four other scorers with four points. In total, nine players scored for the Panthers, who trailed 41-22 at halftime.
Albany (2-0) shot 38 free throws on the night compared to Palmyra-Eagle’s eight.
ALBANY 71, PALMYRA-EAGLE 48
Albany 41 30 — 71
Palmyra-Eagle 22 26 — 48
Albany (fg ftm-fta pts) — Dahl 4 4-9 13, Wachhulz 3 6-6 13, Durschi 2 1-3 5, Brewer 1 0-0 2, Briggs 1 0-2 2, Dallman 3 0-0 6, Freitag 6 5-8 17, Zurfluh 3 3-4 9, Flannery 2 0-6 4. Totals — 25 19-38 71.
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 10 1-3 22, Koss 1 0-0 2, Calderon 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Koutsky 1 2-2 4, Kysely 1 0-0 2, Cowsert 1 0-0 3, Ma. Nettesheim 2 0-2 4, Mo. Nettesheim 1 2-4 4. Totals — 20 5-8 48
3-pointers — A (Dahl, Wachhulz) 2, PE (Fredrick, Johnson, Cowsert) 3. Total fouls — A 14 , PE 20
Whitewater 67, East Troy 45
EAST TROY — Whitewater’s girls basketball team went into Tuesday’s game at East Troy emphasizing three goals: reduce turnovers, make free throws and create scoring opportunities.
“I am proud to say that we not only met our goals but exceeded them,” Whippets head coach Kristen Lippens said.
Kindyl Kilar scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in a first half where Whitewater opened up an 11-point halftime lead, and the Whippets coasted to a 67-45 victory over the Trojans.
Kilar added six rebounds and two steals, while Kacie Carollo scored 19 points and had five assists and five steals, and Lexi Juoni had a dozen points for the Whippets.
They made 17 of their 22 free-throw attempts in the victory.
WHITEWATER 67, EAST TROY 45
Whitewater 33 34 — 67
East Troy 22 23 — 45
Whitewater (67) — Kilar 7-7-21, Carollo 5-7-19, Navejas 1-0-2, DePorter 1-0-2, Kopecky 1-0-3, Juoni 4-3-12, Truesdale 3-0-8. Totals — 22-17-67
East Troy (45) — Pluess 1-0-3, Lindow 1-2-4, Scurek 7-1-15, Cherek 2-0-4, Nelson 3-2-8, Galabowski 4-3-11. Totals — 17-8-45
3-point goals — Whitewater 6 (Carollo 2, Truesdale 2, Kopecky, Juoni), East Troy 1 (Pluess). Free throws missed--Whitewater 7, East Troy 7. Total fouls. —Whitewater 15, East Troy 20. Fouled out — Aleckson (ET)
Edgerton 64, Cambridge 50
EDGERTON — Junior Abby Blum made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 26 points, and Edgerton improved to 3-1 with a 64-50 home victory over Cambridge.
Blum scored 15 points in the second half, when Edgerton pulled away from a six-point halftime lead.
Kate Gunderson added 18 points and Sylvia Fox 13 for the Crimson Tide.
Mayah Holzhueter poured in a game-high 23 points for Cambridge, including a perfect 12-12 mark at the free-throw line.
“Fought from behind to start the game to come back and take the lead,” Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham said. “We just went on a scoring drought in the second half.”
EDGERTON 64, CAMBRIDGE 50
Cambridge 25 25 — 50
Edgerton 31 33 — 64
Cambridge (50) —Downing 1-0-2, Roidt 3-0-6, Holzhueter 5-12-23, Stenkleft 4-0-10, Davis 2-2-7, Freeland 1-0-2. Totals — 21-14-50
Edgerton (64) — Rebman 1-0-2, Blum 10-1-26, Scharlau 1-0-2, Gunderson 7-3-18, Fox 6-0-13, Rusch 1-0-3. Totals — 26-4-64
3-point goals — C 4 (Stenkleft 2, Holzhueter, Davis), E 8 (Blum 5, Gunderson, Fox, Rusch). Free throws missed — C 0, E 3. Total fouls — C 10, E 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.