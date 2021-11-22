CLINTON – Senior guard Riley Madden led three players in double-figures scoring with 18 points as Jefferson’s girls basketball team won at Clinton 61-55 to open Rock Valley Conference play on Friday.
“Really proud of we bounced back after a disappointing loss to Fort on Tuesday,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “We faced adversity with fouls and got a conference road win. We had good ball moment that led to knocking down shots. Didn’t like our defensive effort tonight, but we scored just enough to win.”
The Eagles (1-1, 1-0 RVC) led by six at halftime and always had some breathing room down the stretch in the second period against the Cougars, who have a pair of hot-shooting, quick guards.
Senior forward Aidyn Messmann added 16 points for Jefferson, which matched its point output in Tuesday’s loss to Fort by halftime, and junior power forward Ayianna Johnson chipped in 15 points. Madden made five 3-pointers, including three after the break. Messmann had 11 in the first half as the Eagles jumped out to a lead they would not relinquish.
“Riley hit 3s versus the matchup zone, Aidyn played her heart out down low and battled and it was a total team effort,” Peterson said. “We got a lead early. When we got ahead and hit shots, our confidence grows. Big key was getting early lead and staying ahead most of the game.”
Senior guard Elli Teubert scored a game-high 22 points for the Cougars (1-1, 0-1) and junior guard/forward Jayden Nortier added 20 points.
“Clinton has two good athletes who are good scorers and good defenders,” Peterson said. “They play on top of their 2-3 matchup zone and look for deflections and to get off to the races. They like to rebound and release and get up the floor. It’s hard to simulate that speed in practice. That’s what makes them tough is guards who can score in the open floor. We tried to limit that and did so at times. Getting back on defense was important.”
The Eagles play their home opener against McFarland on Tuesday night. The Spartans handed Jefferson its only three losses a season ago during a 19-win campaign.
JEFFERSON 61, CLINTON 55
Jefferson 32 29 — 61
Clinton 26 29 – 55
Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) – Madden 6 1-3 18, Serdynski 2 0-1 5, Kaus 0 0-1 1, Messmann 6 3-6 16, Johnson 7 1-2 15, Helmink 2 1-3 5, Mattke 0 0-1 1. Totals 23 7-17 61.
Clinton – Teubert 8 5-8 22, Mueller 1 0-0 3, Nortier 7 5-8 20, Bobolz 0 1-2 1, Roehl 2 0-0 5, Koch 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-18 55.
Three-point goals: Jef (Madden 5, Serdynski 1, Messmann 1) 7; Cli (Teubert 1, Norter 1, Mueller 1, Roehl 1) 4.
Total fouls: Jef 12, C 17.
Fouled out: C Roehl
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 51,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31
JACKSON – Senior guard Alexa Schwalenberg scored 23 points as Kettle Moraine Lutheran topped the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 51-31 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Warriors (1-1) trailed 22-21 at halftime but managed just 10 second-half points. Senior forward Lily Schuetz scored 11 points and junior guard Marin Riesen chipped in nine for the Warriors, who led for almost the entirety of the first period.
KML (1-0) took charge early in the second stanza, hitting a pair of early 3s after turnovers to extend the lead while grabbing momentum for good.
Schwalenberg hit three of her five 3-pointers after halftime and was the only Charger to score more than six points.
“They move the ball well and shoot well from the outside,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “I definitely was happy with our energy and enthusiasm. We came to compete and we did that well in the first half.
“Lily Schuetz did a nice job rebounding and getting to the free throw line. Marin Riesen had a nice performance, nailing some shots early on. We’ll regroup, look at some film and get back after it on Monday.”
The Warriors play their home opener against Marshall on Tuesday night.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 51,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31
Lakeside 21 10 – 31
KML 22 29 — 51
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) – Shadoski 1 2-4 5, Schuetz 4 3-4 11, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Riesen 4 0-0 9, DeGalley 0 1-3 1, Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-11 31.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran – Depies 2 0-0 4, Meinert 1 0-0 3, T. Schwalenberg 3 0-0 6, Conrad 2 0-0 4, A. Schwalenberg 8 2-2 23, Schroeder 2 0-0 5, Cain 1 0-0 2, Murgas-Bennett 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 2-2 51.
Three-point goals: LL (Riesen 1, Shadoski 1, Heckmann 1) 3; KML (A. Schwalenberg 5, Meinert 1, Schroeder 1) 7.
Total fouls: LL 11, KML 11.
CAMBRIDGE 72, PALMYRA-EAGLE 29
PALMYRA — Mayah Holzhueter started off her senior season with a bang by breaking her own single-game scoring record by one with a 40-point outburst in a 72-29 drubbing of Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday.
Cambridge outscored Palmyra-Eagle 46-12 in the first half and cruised in the second half.
Holzhueter went 7-of-7at the free throw line, hit 12 field goals and added three 3-pointers to hit the 40 mark. Senior Taylor Stenklyft added 10 points and sophomore guard Saveea Freeland scored nine. Making the stat sheet included Kate Downing with three points, Kayla Roidt with four and Brooke Stenklyft with six points.
MCFARLAND 67, WHITEWATER 23
MCFARLAND — Teagan Mallegni scored 27 points and Adrienne Kirch added 16 as McFarland topped the visiting Whitewater girls basketball team 67-23 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
The Whippets (0-2, 0-1 RVC) trailed 37-14 at halftime and Aidyn Amundson scored a team-leading five points. Kindyl Kilar and Gwen Truesdale added four points apiece.
The Spartans’ Brynn Kirch contributed 15 points.
