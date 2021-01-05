Tyla Staude knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, but it was not enough as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team fell to Sauk Prairie, 51-38, in a nonconference game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Junior guard Taylor Marquart — who finished with eight points — was the only other Blackhawk besides Staude to score more than three points.
SAUK PRAIRIE 51, FORT ATKINSON 38
Sauk Prairie 33 18 — 51
Fort Atkinson 20 18 — 38
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemn 1 0-0 2; N. Breunig 9 0-0 19; O. Breunig 0 1-2 1; Holler 3 0-0 6; Marquartd 3 5-5 13; Hortuig 4 0-0 8; Braund 1 2-4 4; Paulhner 1 0-0 2; M. Breunig 1 0-0 2
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 0 2-2 2; Belzer 1 0-0 3; Staude 6 1-2 17; Burke 1 1-1 3; Kohl 1 0-0 2; Jacobsen 0 2-6 2; Wolfram 1 0-0 2.
3-pointers: FA 6 (Belzer, Marquart, Staude 4). Total fouls: SP 14, FA 12.
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Heritage 47
BROOKFIELD — Ally Fredrick, Ally Czeshinski and Josie Kysely combined for 43 points in the Panthers’ nonconference win on Tuesday.
Fredrick paced Palmyra with 17 points, while Czeshinski and Kysely both ended with 13 points each.
Marshall 45, Lakeside 31
LAKE MILLS — The shots just weren’t falling for the Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday night in a 45-31 loss to top-ranked Marshall.
“We tried to be a little bit more patient and looked for good shots and when we did get open shots, there were a lot of in-and-outs,” said Lakeside Lutheran head coach Andy Asmus.
Division 1 recruits Anna Lutz (22) and Laura Nickel (19) combined for all but four of the Cardinals’ (10-1) points.
Jenna Shadoski, Ava Stein and Claire Liddicoat each scored five to lead the Warriors (5-4).
MARSHALL 45, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31
Marshall 26 19 — 45
Lakeside Lutheran 18 13 — 31
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 10 2-3 22, Andrews 1 0-1 2, Rateike 1 0-0 2, Nickel 9 1-4 19. Totals — 21 3-4 45.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Shadoski 2 0-0 5, Stein 2 1-2 5, Liddicoat 2 0-0 5, Neuberger 2 0-2 4, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals — 13 1-4 31.
3-point goals — M 0; LL 4 (Slonaker 1, Heckmann 1, Shadoski 1, Liddicoat 1). Total fouls — M 7; LL 12.
Heights 44, Cambridge 40
CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter had 13 points, but the Blue Jays fell short against Wisconsin Heights at home Tuesday.
Kayla Roidt added nine points for Cambridge in the nonconference loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.