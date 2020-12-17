JEFFERSON — Senior Ainsley Howard and sophomore Ayianna Johnson both backed up 20-point plus performances by combining for 36 points as the Jefferson girls basketball team picked up a 58-23 Rock Valley Conference home win over Big Foot on Thursday.
Howard finished with a game-high 19 points — including five 3-pointers — while Johnson scored 11 of her 17 points in the second half to help Jefferson (6-0, 6-0 RVC) stay undefeated on the season.
The Eagle defense once again flexed its muscles, surrendering 13 points in the first half and just 10 after halftime. Big Foot made seven field goals on the night.
“Great team effort on defense tonight,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “Very cold shooting in the first half for us, but found some more rhythm and spacing in the second half.”
JEFFERSON 58, BIG FOOT 23
Big Foot 13 10 — 23
Jefferson 23 35 — 58
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts) — Harvey 2 0-2 6; Bauman 1 0-0 2; Larson 2 3-4 9; Gillingham 1 1-2 3; Wilson 1 1-2 3. Totals 7 5-10 23.
JEFFERSON — Madden 1 0-0 3; Messmann 2 2-4 6; Howard 6 2-2 19; Dearborn 1 0-4 3; Helmink 0 4-6 4; Johnson 6 5-6 17; Mattke 0 1-2 1; Magner 1 0-0 3; Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-26 58.
3-point goals: BF 4 (Harvey 2, Larson 2); J 8 (Madden, Howard 5, Dearborn, Magner). Total fouls: BF 17, J 10.
Edgerton 68, Fort Atkinson 52
EDGERTON — Sylvia Fox scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in a first half where the host Crimson Tide built a 40-29 lead, and they cruised from there in a 68-52 nonconference victory against Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
The Blackhawks made 11 3-pointers the night.
Taylor Marquardt made four of those 3s on her way to a game-high 16 points for Fort Atkinson. Tyla Staude had three 3s on her way to 14 points, and Elly Kohl also made three 3s and scored 11.
EDGERTON 68, FORT ATKINSON 52
Fort Atkinson 29 23 — 52
Edgerton 40 28 — 68
Fort Atkinson (fg-ft-pts) -- Christiansen 0-2-2, Belzer 2-0-5, Marquardt 4-4-16, Staude 5-1-14, Kohl 3-2-11, Jacobson 2-0-4. Totals 16-9-52.
Edgerton — Rebman 2-2-6, Schalau 1-0-2, Gunderson 7-5-19, Fox 8-5-25, Rusch 3-2-10, Zeimet 2-2-6. Totals 23-16-68.
3-point goals — FA 11 (Marquardt 4, Staude 3, Kohl 3, Belzer), E 6 (Fox 4, Rusch 2). Total fouls — FA 21, E 16.
Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39
BRODHEAD — The visiting Whippets had no answer for Cardinals post player Abbie Dix in a 66-39 Rock Valley Conference loss on Thursday.
“We played a competitive first half against Brodhead as we were tied with a few minutes left in the first half,” Whitewater head coach Kristen Lippens said. “Unfortunately, we lost steam and could not recover. It also didn’t help that we didn’t shoot well.”
Dix scored 15 of her game-high 27 points in the first half as Brodhead built a 10-point halftime lead and only added to it from there.
Kiarra Moe added 15 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
Catherine Skindingsrude led Whitewater (2-5) with nine points.
BRODHEAD 66, WHITEWATER 39
Whitewater 23 16 —39
Brodhead 33 33 — 66
Whitewater (fg-ft-pts) — Skindingsrude 3-1-9, Kilar 2-0-5, Carollo 2-2-6, Navejas 1-2-4, DePorter 1-1-4, Juoni 1-1-4, Truesdale 2-1-5, Linos 1-0-2. Totals 13-8-39.
Brodhead — Yates 0-2-2, Oliver 2-3-9, Kail 0-2-2, Steinmann 0-4-4, Kammerer 1-0-3, Moe 5-3-15, Dix 10-7-27, Urness 2-0-4. Totals 20-21-66.
3-point goals: W 5 (Skindingsrude 2, Kilar, DePorter, Juoni), B 5 (Oliver 2, Moe 2, Kammerer). Free throws missed: W 3, B 6. Total fouls: W 16, B 14.
