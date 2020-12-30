CLINTON — A 10-second call and a surrendered layup cost the Clinton Cougars on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cougars fell to visiting Whitewater, 52-51, when Kindyl Kilar hit a layup with 2.9 seconds left. When Clinton’s inbounds pass was stolen, the Cougars lost for the third time in four games.
Prior to the game-winning shot in the lane by Kilar, the Cougars had a one-point lead thanks to a pair of free throws by Ellie Teubert. Clinton forced a Whitewater miss then grabbed the rebound with just under 17 seconds remaining.
Less than eight seconds after that, they were whistled for a 10-second violation, giving the ball to Whitewater and setting up the game-winner.
Kacie Carollo, one of the Rock Valley Conference’s top players, was terrific again Tuesday afternoon, leading the Whippets with 22 points while Kilar had 17. Neelah Bobolz added 12 for the Cougars.
WHITEWATER 52, CLINTON 51
Whitewater 27 25 — 52
Clinton 26 25 — 51
WHITEWATER (fg-ft-ftm pts) — Kilar 3 11-15 17, Carollo 8 3-6 22, Pope 1 0-0 2, DePorter 2 4-6 8, Kopecky 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 18-27 52.
CLINTON — E. Teubert 2 2-2 6, Nortier 9 3-5 23, Blue 1 0-0 3, Bobolz 5 1-3 12, Roehl 3 2-3 7. Totals 20 8-12 51.
3-pointers: Clinton 4 (Nortier 2, Blue, Bobolz). Whitewater 4 (Carollo 3, Kopecky). Total fouls: Clinton 20, Whitewater 11.
Cambridge 54, Dodgeland 39
CAMBRIDGE — The Blue Jays had a trio of players record 13 or more points to carry Cambridge to its first win of the season in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Mayah Holzhueter finished with a game-high 15 points, while Kayla Roidt and Maggie Schmude both ended with 13 points.
The Blue Jays (1-6) finished off the game with a 30-point second half after leading 24-17 at the break.
CAMBRIDGE 54, DODGELAND 39
Dodgeland 17 27 — 39
Cambridge 24 30 — 54
DODGELAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Blome 2 0-3 4; Schreier 1 1-2 3; Peplinski; 1 2-4 4; Knueppel 1 0-3 3; Cramer 3 0-2 7; Hodgson 3 3-4 9; Bader 4 1-2 9. Totals 15 7-18 39.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 4 5-7 13; Holzhueter 5 5-5 15; Stenklyft 1 1-2 4; Schmude 4 5-6 13; Davis 1 0-0 3; Freeland 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 16-20 54.
3-point goals: D 3 (Cramer 2, Knueppel 1); Cam 2 (Stenklyft 1, Davis 1). Total fouls: D 17; Cam 17. Fouled out: Bader.
