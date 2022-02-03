LAKE MILLS — Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin led all scorers with 25 points and sophomore guard Emily Wollin added 16 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team topped visiting Poynette 60-55 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Lake Mills (16-4, 6-1 Capitol North) wins for the 12th time in 13th games despite shooting 7-for-42 from 3-point range.
“We need to get the ball inside more,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Bella (Pitta) was in foul trouble the entire game.
“Poynette showed a couple different zone looks. We worked on it in practice yesterday, but it kept us out of rhythm. Most of the 3s were off paint touches or reversals and we were wide open. They just didn’t fall. If we hit our average, we have a comfortable win. We have to be better defensively than we were.”
The L-Cats — on the strength of 10 first-half points by Emily Wollin — led 32-25 at the break. Taylor Wollin scored 14 points, including two 3s, after halftime.
“Those two played really hard tonight,” Siska said of Emily and Taylor Wollin. “We have only a one-game lead in conference. Those two were playing with the sense of urgency that we are trying to win a conference championship.”
The L-Cats host Lodi on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 60,POYNETTE 55
Poynette 25 30 — 55
Lake Mills 32 28 — 60
Poynette (fg fta-ftm pts) — Steinhurst 1 1-2 3, Walters 7 2-2 16, Yelk 3 1-3 7, Woodward 0 2-2 2, Wagner 2 0-0 5, Gavirski 5 2-4 12, Lapecek 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 10-15 55.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 5 4-8 16, Burling 1 0-0 3, Guerrero 2 0-0 6, T. Wollin 10 3-5 25, Pitta 2 3-4 7, Kleinfeldt 0 3-6 3. Totals 20 13-26 60.
3-point goals — P (Wagner 1) 1; LM (E. Wollin 2, Burling 1, Guerrero 2, T. Wollin 2) 7.
Total fouls — P 27, LM 17.
Fouled out — P Steinhurst, Walters, Lapecek.
CAMBRIDGE 58, BELLEVILLE 54
BELLEVILLE — Gaining ground on Capitol-South Conference leader Belleville, the Cambridge girls basketball team pulled off a 58-54 upset win over the host Wildcats on Thursday.
Clutch free-throw shooting by senior forward Mayah Holzhueter, sophomore guard Saveea Freeland and sophomore guard Mara Brown gave the Blue Jays (12-7, 4-2 Capitol South) the victory. Freeland had a game-high 20 points, while Holzhueter added 18 points. Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft scored 14 points for Cambridge.
Callie Smith of Belleville (16-3, 5-1) recorded 18 points. Belleville remains in first place with a one-game lead over Cambridge and New Glarus.
The Blue Jays host Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 58, BELLEVILLE 54
Cambridge 17 41 — 58
Belleville 13 41 — 54
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Freeland 8 4-5 20, Holzhueter 6 6-9 18, B. Stenklyft 6 0-0 14, T. Stenklyft 1 0-0 3, Roidt 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 11-16 58.
Belleville (fg ft-ft tp) — Smith 7 4-10 18, Foley 5 3-5 13, Stampfl 4 2-3 11, Winkers 1 1-2 4, Edge 1 0-0 3, DeSmart 1 1-2 3, Caskey 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 11-23 54.
Three pointers — Cambridge 3 (B. Stenklyft 2, T. Stenklyft), Belleville 3 (Stampfl, Edge, Winkers).
Total fouls — Cambridge 16, Belleville 16.
Fouled out — Cambridge (B. Stenklyft).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 66, LODI 48
LAKE MILLS — Junior guard Marin Riesen totaled 19 points and junior forward Jenna Shadoski added 14 as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat visiting Lodi 66-48 in a Capitol North game Thursday on Senior Night.
Junior guard Ava Heckmann and sophomore forward Ava Stein scored seven points apiece.
“I thought we played a good offensive game tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We nailed a few early 3-point shots. We also got all the girls in tonight, which feels nice. They deserved to go in and see playing time.
“Marin had a nice game inside and outside. She hit a lot of intermediate jump shots (and was 8-for-10 from the floor). Ava Stein came off the bench and was 5-for-6 from the free throw line. This was a nice bounce-back game after tough loss against Jefferson.”
Shadoski and senior guard Carly Paske each hit 3s as the Warriors (13-7, 4-3 Capitol North) raced to a 32-19 lead the break.
The Warriors’ 3-player senior class of forwards Lily Schuetz and Claire Liddicoat and Paske were celebrated on Senior Night.
Lakeside plays at Luther Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 66, LODI 48
Lodi 19 29 — 48
Lakeside 32 34 — 66
Lodi (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Harrington 3 0-3 7, Prieve 1 0-1 2, Thieren 1 0-0 3, Haas 1 1-5 3, Puls 4 0-0 10, Gray 1 0-0 3, Klann 5 2-2 12, Schneider 3 1-3 8. Totals 19 4-13 48.
Lakeside Lutheran — Shadoski 5 2-4 14, Schuetz 1 4-6 6, Heckmann 3 0-1 7, Paske 2 0-0 6, Liddicoat 1 3-4 6, Larson 0 1-2 1, Riesen 8 3-5 19, Stein 1 5-6 7. Totals 21 18-31 66.
3-point goals — LO (Puls 2, Harrington 1, Thieren 1, Gray 1, Schneider 1) 6; LL (Shadoski 2, Heckmann 1, Paske 2, Liddicoat 1) 6.
Total fouls — LO 25, LL 15.
PALMRYA-EAGLE 58, JOHNSON CREEK 39
PALMYRA — Sophomore guard Lainey Fredrick led three players in double figures with 14 points in Palmyra-Eagle’s 58-39 Trailways South win over Johnson Creek on Thursday.
Palmyra-Eagle (9-10, 8-2 in conference) led by five at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Senior guard Kyler Koutsky added 12 points and freshman guard Teagan Koutsky added 11 points for the Panthers.
Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored a game-high 26 points and junior forward Brittany Rue added 12 for Johnson Creek (9-12, 6-3).
PALMRYA-EAGLE 58, JOHNSON CREEK 39
Johnson Creek 20 19 — 39
Palmyra-Eagle 25 33 — 58
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Swanson 10 6-6 26, Sadowski 0 1-2 1, Patterson 0 0-3 0, Rue 4 4-6 12 Totals 14 11-17 39
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp) — Fredrick 5 1-4 14, Calderon 1 2-2 4, K. Koutsky 6 0-2 12, Nettesheim 3 0-2 6, T. Koutsky 4 2-2 11, Stephen 1 0-0 2 Totals 23 8-18 58
Three-point goals — PE (Fredrick 3, Nettesheim)
Total fouls — JC 17, PE 14
Fouled out — JC (Budig, Patterson)
