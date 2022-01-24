WATERLOO — Junior center Bella Pitta led all scorers with 23 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated Waterloo 58-29 on Monday, extending its win streak to 10 games.
Lake Mills (14-3) led 28-16 at halftime behind Pitta, who scored 11 of her points. Seven L-Cats scored in each half.
Pitta, who had a major size advantage inside, scored a majority of her 23 points on post ups and had a few putbacks. The L-Cats were 4-for-28 from 3-point range.
“We finished well inside and forced a bunch of turnovers defensively,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We struggled from 3-point range despite having good, open looks. They just wouldn’t fall tonight.
“For a majority of the game, we played well defensively. We still had way too many unforced turnovers on our end. We have to get that corrected by starting to execute what we work on every day. We have to have better focus and understand we need to value each possession. That’s harder with a younger group.”
Sophomore forward Brenna Huebner scored 17 points to pace Waterloo (6-9).
The L-Cats play at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday night.
LAKE MILLS 58, WATERLOO 29
Lake Mills 28 30 — 58
Waterloo 16 13 — 29
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — E. Wollin 1 3-4 5, Hosey 2 1-2 7, Burling 2 0-0 4, Guerrero 2 0-0 5, T. Wollin 3 1-4 7, Pitta 10 3-4 23, Kleinfeldt 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 8-14 58.
Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Jaehnke 2 0-2 4, Blundell 1 0-0 2, Huebner 7 2-4 17, Rahn 1 0-0 2, Boumann 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 2-6 29.
Three-point goals — LM (Hosey 2, Guerrero, Williams), W (Huebner)
Total fouls — LM 12, W 14
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, COLUMBUS 44
COLUMBUS — Senior forward Lily Schuetz led all scorers with 15 points and senior forward Claire Liddicoat added 14 as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team topped host Columbus 54-44 in a Capitol North game on Monday.
The Warriors (10-6, 2-3 Capitol North) led 31-22 at halftime and Schuetz scored nine first-half points, adding 11 rebounds. Junior wing Jenna Shadoski added eight points and junior guard Marin Riesen had seven for Lakeside, which led by at least six points and as many as 13 in the second half.
"When we take shots within our offense instead of forcing them, we are starting to seeing good results," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said.
"We got good post production tonight. Lily scored on putbacks and hit 10-foot midrange shots. Claire nailed some intermediate 10 to 15-foot shots. Instead of getting into the rim and fighting through contact, we are settling into intermediate areas and hitting shots."
For the Cardinals (9-7, 3-2), who drop two games in the loss column behind conference-leading Lake Mills, Madison Ehlenbach and Mikenna Boettcher totaled 11 points apiece.
"I was really happy with our halfcourt defense," Asmus said. "We had good on-ball defense and a lot of nice help. There were still a couple breakdowns, but overall when you get the chance to hold a good shooting high school basketball team in Columbus to 44 points, we walk away feeling good about that effort.
"I felt all game long we had the chance to break it open with a couple made buckets or 3s. Columbus hung around. We did a better job closing out on shooters in the second half, getting through screens and getting high hands. They hit just two 3s in the second half, which we're happy with."
The Warriors host Lake Mills on Friday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54,
COLUMBUS 44
Lakeside 31 23 — 54
Columbus 22 22 — 44
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Shadoski 1 6-9 8, Schuetz 7 1-2 15, Heckmann 1 3-5 6, Paske 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 4 5-8 14, Riesen 3 1-2 7, de Galley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-26 54.
Columbus — Sullivan 1 0-1 3, Theilen 1 2-4 4, Ehlenbach 4 2-2 11, Kahl 1 2-2 5, Boettcher 3 2-2 11, Paulson 1 1-2 4, Dornaus 2 2-3 6. Totals 13 11-16 44.
3-point goals — LL (Liddicoat 1, Heckmann 1) 2; C (Boettcher 3, Sullivan 1, Ehlenbach 1, Paulson 1, Kahl 1) 7.
Total fouls — LL 18, C 21.
Fouled out — C Paulson
LUTHER PREP 48, CAMBRIDGE 43
WATERTOWN — Luther Prep’s girls basketball team erased a ten-point deficit late in regulation and pulled out a 48-43 win over Cambridge on Monday.
Cambridge (9-7) led 38-28 with under six minutes remaining, but Luther Prep (9-5) responded with an 11-0 run. Senior forward Grace Schmidt, who led the Phoenix with a game-high 19 points, began the run with a three-point play. Junior guard Anna Kieselhorst stole an inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup. Junior guard Audrey deBoer hit two 3-pointers during the run, including one from the top with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left in regulation to give the Phoenix a 39-38 lead.
Brooke Stenklyft hit a free throw with 33 seconds for Cambridge to tie the game and force overtime.
In overtime, Schmidt scored the opening basket underneath and the Phoenix never trailed again. She and senior forward Taylor Zellmer each hit a basket and a free throw in the extra period for Luther Prep, which went 5-of-8 on free throws over the final four minutes to help seal the victory.
Stenklyft led Cambridge with 15 points. Saveea Freeland added 14 and Mayah Holzhueter produced eight.
The Blue Jays play at Marshall on Friday.
LUTHER PREP 48, CAMBRIDGE 43
Cambridge 23 16 4 — 43
Luther Prep 19 20 9 — 48
Cambridge (fg ft-ftm tp) — B. Stenklyft 7 1-3 15, Freeland 6 2-4 14, Holzhueter 2 4-6 8, T. Stenklyft 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 7-13 43.
Luther Prep (fg ft-ftm tp) — Schmidt 8 2-7 19, deBoer 3 1-2 9, Kieselhorst 3 1-2 8, Wauchula 2 1-2 5, Zellmer 2 1-2 5, Wendorff 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 8-17 48.
Three pointers — Luther Prep 4 (deBoer 2, Kieselhorst, Schmidt), Cambridge 2 (T. Stenklyft 2).
Total fouls — Cambridge 14, Luther Prep 13.
PECATONICA 52, JOHNSON CREEK 42
JOHNSON CREEK — Chloe Schrapfer scored 16 points for Pecatonica in a 52-42 nonconference win over Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team on Monday.
Senior guard Lexi Swanson’s double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds led Johnson Creek (7-9).
Johnson Creek hosts Parkview on Friday.
PECATONICA 52, JOHNSON CREEK 42
Pecatonica 26 26 — 52
Johnson Creek 19 23 — 42
Pecatonica (fg ft-fta tp) — Schraepfer 7 1-1 16, Tisch 2 2-2 6, Hendrickson 2 2-4 8, Gross 1 0-0 3, L. Peterson 4 3-7 11, Green 2 3-7 8 Totals 19 11-21 52
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Budig 2 0-1 5, Swanson 5 9-13 19, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Rue 3 1-2 7, Vallo 2 2-3 7 Totals 14 12-19 42
Three-point goals — P (Schraepfer, Gross, Green), JC (Budig, Vallo)
Total fouls — P 21, JC 17
Fouled out — JC (Budig)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.