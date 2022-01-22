LAKE MILLS -- Junior forward Bella Pitta led all scorers with 21 points and hit her first career 3-pointer as the Lake Mills girls basketball team won its ninth straight game, topping visiting Belmont 56-42 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
"Bella did a great job rebounding and went up strong around the basket," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "She hit a 3, scored on post ups and putbacks.
"We're happy with the win against a team that's undefeated in its conference and a good Division 5 team. It's a good win, but we have a lot of things on our end we have to do better. We have to put an entire game together without some of these five-minute lulls."
The L-Cats (13-3) jumped ahead by double digits in the early going but saw their lead cut to six at the break. Lake Mills came out of the break strong to go back up double figures but didn't close it out as soon as they could of in part because of 19 turnovers and unsound defensive play.
Junior guard Jenna Hosey added 12 points, hitting three of the team's nine 3-pointers, sophomore guard Syndey Burling chipped in eight points and sophomore wing Taylor Wollin finished with seven.
For Belmont (13-2), which had a three-game win streak snapped, junior forward Tori Nodolf scored all eight of her points in the second half and the team did not make a 3-point shot.
The L-Cats play at Waterloo tonight at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 56, BELMONT 42
Belmont 20 22 -- 42
Lake Mills 26 30 -- 56
Belmont (fg ft-ftm pts) -- L. Riechers 2 1-1 5, Hodgson 1 0-2 2, Rogers 1 2-2 4, Crapp 3 0-2 6, Freeman 2 1-1 5, K. Riechers 1 0-0 2, Nodolf 3 2-4 8, Runde 0 5-6 5, Howell 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 12-20 42.
Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 1 2-3 5, Hosey 4 1-2 12, Burling 2 2-2 8, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, T. Wollin 3 0-0 7, Pitta 9 2-6 21. Totals 20 7-13 56.
Three-point goals -- LM (Hosey 3, Burling 2, E. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1, T. Wollin 1, Pitta 1) 9.
Total fouls -- B 17, LM 18.
WHITEWATER 48, BIG FOOT 38
WALWORTH -- The Whitewater girls basketball team picked up its second Rock Valley victory of the season, winning on the road 48-38 over Walworth Big Foot on Thursday.
Gwen Truesdale totaled 18 points to lead Whitewater (3-13, 2-9 RVC). Lydia Larson paced Big Foot (5-10, 2-8) with 15 points.
The Whippets used a 9-0 run to pull ahead 31-29 and grab the lead for good. Danielle DePorter scored 13 points, Kindyl Kilar had nine points and six rebounds and freshman Calli Grosinske totaled six points, five steals.
Whitewater hosts East Troy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WHITEWATER 48, BIG FOOT 38
Whitewater (48)—DePorter 4-3-13; Kilar 2-5-9; Navejas 0-2-2; Grosinski 3-0-6; Truesdale 5-5-18. Totals: 14-15-48.
Big Foot (38)—Lueck 2-1-6; Harvey 0-1-1; Rachey 3-2-10; Quackenbush 1-1-4. L. Larson 4-6-15; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 11-11-38.
Halftime—Whitewater 22, Big Foot 22. 3-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Truesdale 3, DePorter 2), Big Foot 4 (Rachey 2, Larson, Lueck). Free throws missed—Whitewater 12, Big Foot 8. Total fouls—Whitewater 17, Big Foot 25. Fouled out—Quackenbush, Larson.
JOHNSON CREEK 64, COUNTRY DAY 30
JOHNSON CREEK — Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored a career-best 35 points to go with 16 rebounds and six steals in Johnson Creek’s 64-30 Trailways South win over Madison Country Day School on Thursday.
Junior forward Brittany Rue also had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds for Johnson Creek (7-8, 5-2 in conference).
Johnson Creek hosts Pecatonica tonight.
JOHNSON CREEK 64, COUNTRY DAY 30
Country Day 18 12 — 30
Johnson Creek 34 30 — 64
Country Day (fg ft-fta tp) — Whinney 6 0-1 12, Whiffen 7 0-0 16, Dailey 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 0-1 30
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 1 0-0 2, Swanson 14 5-8 35, Patterson 4 1-1 9, Rue 6 2-5 14, Vallo 0 0-1 0, Walk 1 0-0 2 Totals 27 8-15 64
Three-point goals — CD (Whiffen 2), JC (Swanson 2)
Total fouls — CD 10, JC 9
NEW GLARUS 67, CAMBRIDGE 53
CAMBRIDGE -- The Blue Jays girls basketball team could not stop Lindsey Schadewalt of New Glarus on Thursday. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 33 points in a 67-53 Capitol South win over Cambridge on Thursday.
Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter led Cambridge (9-6, 2-2) with 21 points. Sophomore guard Saveea Freeland added 12 points and freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft scored 10 points.
New Glarus (12-4, 4-1) pulled away with Schadewalt scoring 20 points in the second half. Alex Atwell scored all 10 of her points after halftime. Elle Lancaster also added 10 points for Cambridge.
Cambridge, which travels to face Luther Prep tonight at 7:30 p.m., sits in third in the Capitol-South Conference standings.
NEW GLARUS 67, CAMBRIDGE 53
New Glarus 25 42 — 67
Cambridge 27 26 — 53
New Glarus (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Schadewalt 11, 5-6, 33, Lancaster 3, 3-4, 10, Atwell 4, 2-2, 10, Eichelkraut 2, 3-3, 7, Nommensen 2, 0-0, 4, Brenkman 1, 1-2, 3. Totals 23, 14-17, 67.
Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 7, 5-6, 21, Freeland 6, 0-0, 12, B. Stenklyft 4, 1-2, 10, Roidt 2, 0-0, 4, T. Stenklyft 1, 0-0, 3, Brown 0, 2-4, 2, Downing 0, 1-2, 1. Totals 20, 9-14, 53.
Three pointers — New Glarus 4 (Schadewalt 3, Lancaster), Cambridge 4 (Holzhueter 2, T. Stenklyft, B. Stenklyft).
Total fouls — New Glarus 12, Cambridge 12.
