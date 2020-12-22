ELKHORN — Taylor Marquart scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half, when the Blackhawks jumped out to a double-digit lead and then coasted to a 43-30 non-conference win over Elkhorn Tuesday at Elkhorn High School.
Tyla Staude added 10 points for Fort (2-7).
Anastasia Grochowski and Grace Larson scored seven apiece for the Elks (1-4).
FORT ATKINSON 43, ELKHORN 30
Fort Atkinson 27 16 — 43
Elkhorn 15 15 — 30
FORT ATKINSON (fg-ftm-pts) — Christiansen 2-0-4, Belzer 2-0-4, Marquardt 5-3-16, Staude 5-0-10, Kohl 0-3-3, Neste 3-0-6. Totals: 17-6-43.
ELKHORN — Larson 2-3-7, Arnold 1-0-2, Harding 0-2-2, Ivey 2-1-5, Harlan 2-0-4, Grochowski 1-5-7, Champeny 1-0-3. Totals: 9-11-30.
3-point goals: FA 3 (Marquardt 3), E 1 (Champeny). Free throws missed: FA 7, E 12. Total fouls: FA 17, E 14. Fouled out: Harding.
Jefferson 59, Evansville 42
JEFFERSON — A big second half helped the Jefferson girls basketball team keep its perfect record Tuesday night.
The host Eagles led by just two points at halftime, but Ayianna Johnson scored nine of her 10 points from that point forward to help them pull away.
Ainsley Howard led all scorers with 17 points and Aidyn Messman scored 11 to help Jefferson improve to 7-0.
“Another good team effort tonight,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “We had some dry spells but also played really well for stretches during the game. It feels great for the team to get off to a 7-0 start. The coaching staff is proud of how hard this team works for each other.”
Ava Brandenburg led three Evansville players in double figures with 13 points. Rachel Tofte added a dozen and Maria Messling had 11.
JEFFERSON 59, EVANSVILLE 42
Evansville 23 19 — 42
Jefferson 25 34 — 59
EVANSVILLE (fg-ftm-pts) — Hinkle 1-1-4, Tofte 4-2-12, Dobbs 1-0-2, Brandenburg 4-5-13, Messling 4-2-11. Totals: 14-11-42.
JEFFERSON — Messmann 3-5-11, Howard 5-4-17, Peterson 3-2-9, Dearborn 2-0-6, Johnson 4-2-10, Peterson 2-0-4, Fox 1-0-2. Totals: 20-13-59.
3-point goals: E 3 (Tofte 2, Messling), J 6 (Howard 3, Dearborn 2, Peterson). Free throws missed: E 8, J 7. Total fouls: E 17, J 17.
Columbus 52, Cambridge 49
CAMBRIDGE — The Blue Jays started on a 9-0 but could not hold on versus Columbus.
Mayah Holzhueter led Cambridge with 19 points, while Saveea Freeland added 12 points.
