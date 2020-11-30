NEW GLARUS — Juniors Taylor Marquart and Tyla Staude combined for 45 points, but the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team was defeated by New Glarus, 69-54, in a non-conference game Monday night at New Glarus High School.
Marquart poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Blackhawks (0-2), while Staude added 19 points in the loss.
Fort Atkinson cut it to six in the second half after trailing by double-digits at the break, but New Glarus pulled away late in the game.
Jefferson 40, East Troy 26
JEFFERSON — Senior guard Ainsley Howard scored a game-high 14 points and the Jefferson defense put on a stout performance as the Eagles topped East Troy, 40-26, in a Rock Valley Conference opener Monday at Jefferson High School.
Howard scored six points in the first half and added eight after the break to lead the Jefferson (1-0, 1-0 RVC) offense. Aidyn Messmann and Josie Peterson both had six points each for the Eagles.
The Trojans (0-1, 0-1) were held to 13 points in each half.
JEFFERSON 40, EAST TROY 26
East Troy 13 13 — 26
Jefferson 19 21 — 40
East Troy (fg ftm-fta pts) — Aleckson 2 0-0 6, Lindow 1 0-0 2, Scurek 6 0-1 12, Nelson 2 0-0 5. Totals — 11 1-5 26
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kaus 1 0-0 2, Messmann 2 2-4 6, Howard 5 3-4 14, S. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 3, Helmink 0 1-2 1, Johnson 1 1-2 3, J. Peterson 2 2-2 6, Mattke 1 0-0 2, Krause 0 1-2 1. Totals — 19 10-12 40
3-pointers — ET (Aleckson 2, Nelson) 3, J (Howard, Dearborn) 2. Total fouls — ET 14, J 13.
Lake Mills 83, Westfield 49
WESTFIELD — Senior center Vivian Guerrero led all scorers with 20 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated host Westfield, 83-49, on Monday.
The L-Cats (2-0) led 39-28 at halftime and senior guard Taylor Roughen chipped in 18 points while senior center Kayla Will had 13 points. Senior wing Jade Pitta tallied 12 points.
LAKE MILLS 83, WESTFIELD 49
Lake Mills 39 44 — 83
Westfield 28 21 — 49
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 6 4-6 18, A. Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 5 0-1 12, Guerrero 9 1-2 20, Lamke 2 0-0 6, B. Pitta 3 0-2 6, Will 6 1-2 13, E. Wollin 2 0-0 5. Totals — 34 6-13 83
Westfield — T. Drew 4 3-4 12, C. Drew 4 0-0 12, Brakebush 2 6-6 10, Czaplewski 0 0-2 0, N. Hoffa 2 0-3 4, Lentz 4 3-5 11. Totals — 16 12-20 49
3-point goals — LM 9 (Roughen 2, J. Pitta 2, Lamke 2, A. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1, E. Wollin 1); W 5 (T. Drew 3, C. Drew 2). Total fouls — LM 19; W 9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.