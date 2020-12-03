LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls basketball team moved to 3-0 on the year with a 65-36 non-conference victory over Fort Atkinson Thursday at Lake Mills High School.
The loss puts the Blackhawks at 0-4 on the season. Fort Atkinson has now faced back-to-back 2019-2020 state qualifying-teams in Beaver Dam (Division 2) and Lake Mills (Division 3).
The L-Cats have outscored opponents, 210-108, through three games this year.
Jefferson 45, Edgerton 37
JEFFERSON — Senior guard Ainsley Howard knocked down six 3-pointers to help the Jefferson girls basketball team to a 45-37 Rock Valley Conference win over Edgerton Thursday at Jefferson High School.
Howard scored a game-high 20 points, including six made field goals, all of which came from beyond the arc. Aidyn Messmann and Josie Peterson both recorded six points for the Eagles.
“Edgerton has a great team this year,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “It was a relentless defensive effort on our part to hold them to 37 points.”
The Crimson Tide (2-1, 1-1) were coming off a 74-point performance versus Beloit Turner.
The Eagles (2-0, 2-0 RVC) made 12 field goals on the night, with eight being 3-pointers.
Riley Madden and Abby Helmink both added five points in the Jefferson win.
Kate Fox-Gunderson finished with a team-high 11 points for Edgerton.
JEFFERSON 45, EDGERTON 37
Edgerton 18 19 — 37
Jefferson 24 21 — 45
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 2 3-4 7; Platon 0 0-3 0; Danks 2 0-0 5; Fox Gunderson 4 2-6 11; Johnson 0 1-3 1; Fox 0 3-6 3; Rusch 3 1-3 10. Totals — 11 10-25 37.
JEFFERSON — Madden 1 2-4 5; Messmann 1 4-5 6; Howard 6 2-4 20; S. Peterson 0 1-6 1; Dearborn 0 2-5 2; Helmink 1 2-6 5; J. Peterson 3 0-5 6. Totals — 12 13-35 45.
3-point goals — E 5 (Rusch 3, Danks 1, Fox Gunderson 1); J 8 (Howard 6, Madden 1, Helmink 1). Total fouls — E 27; J 19. Fouled out — E Rebman, Fox; J Johnson.
Beloit Turner 53, Whitewater 44
WHITEWATER — A 21-point night from senior guard Kacie Carollo was not enough as the Whitewater girls basketball team fell to Beloit Turner, 53-44, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at Whitewater High School.
“Tonight was a great matchup, but we came up short in a tough battle against Turner,” Whitewater head coach Kristen Lippens said. “Reducing our turnovers and creating better scoring opportunities will be a focus moving forward.”
Carollo’s 21 was a game-high for the night, and came off seven field goals — including four 3-pointers — and three made free throws. Junior Gwen Truesdale was the Whippets’ (1-2, 0-1 RVC) second-leading scorer with eight points.
Beloit Turner senior guard Olivia Tinder scored a team-high 19 points for the Trojans, who moved 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Rock Valley with the win.
The Whippets led 24-18 at the break, but gave up 35 points in the second half.
