WHITEWATER — Junior Tyla Staude's layup with 53 seconds left lifted the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team to its first win of the season, 42-40, in a non-conference road game against Whitewater.
It looked like early on that Fort Atkinson might cruise to its first win of the season after the Blackhawks built a 14-4 lead just 3 minutes, 27 seconds into the game.
The Whippets went on a 16-4 run — capped off by a 3-pointer from senior guard Kacie Carollo — to take a 20-18 lead with 6:43 to play until halftime.
Neither team was able to pull away in the second half.
Tied at 40-40, Staude connected on a layup with 53 seconds to play. The Blackhawks (1-5) held the Whippets (2-3) scoreless the final 53 to secure their first victory of the year.
Junior guard Taylor Marquart scored 16 points to lead Fort Atkinson, while Staude added 14. Marquart and Staude scored 19 of their combined 30 points in the second half.
Carollo led all scorers on the night with 20 points.
FORT ATKINSON 42, WHITEWATER 40
Fort Atkinson 23 19 — 42
Whitewater 25 15 — 40
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Belzer 1 0-0 3, Marquart 6 0-1 16, Staude 5 1-2 14, Kohl 2 0-0 5, Neste 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 0 2-2 2. Totals — 15 3-5 42
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Skindingsrude 1 0-1 2, Kilar 2 2-4 6, 6 6-8 20, DePorter 1 0-0 3, Kopecky 0 2-2 2, Juoni 1 0-0 3, Truesdale 2 0-0 4. Totals — 13 10-15 40
3-pointers — FA 8 (Belzer, Marquart 3, Staude 3, Kohl), W 4 (Carollo 2, DePorter, Juoni). Total fouls — FA 17, W 9
Jefferson 52, Clinton 42
CLINTON — A 19-0 run helped the Jefferson girls basketball team stay undefeated to start the season with a 52-42 Rock Valley Conference victory at Clinton on Friday night.
The Eagles outscored Clinton, 29-15, in the second half.
"We started out the game playing very flat and dug ourselves a hole," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "Clinton played very tough, have to give them a lot of credit. We found a way to win by going on 19-0 run to finish the game. Proud of our resilience when things looked bad."
Sophomore forward Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (4-0, 4-0 RVC) by scoring 15 of her game-high 16 points in the second half. Senior guard Ainsley Howard finished with 13 points for the Eagles.
JEFFERSON 52, CLINTON 42
Jefferson 23 29 — 52
Clinton 27 15 — 42
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Messmann 3 1-2 7, Howard 2 7-10 13, S. Peterson 1 1-3 3, Dearborn 1 0-0 3, Johnson 7 2-4 16, J. Peterson 3 1-2 7. Totals — 17 12-21 52
Clinton (fg ftm-fta pts) — E. Teubert 4 0-0 9, F. Teubert 2 4-4 9, Nortier 4 2-3 9, Blue 1 1-2 3, Bobolz 2 0-0 5, Roehl 3 0-0 6. Totals — 16 7-9 42
3-pointers — J 3 (Howard 2, Dearborn), C 3 (E. Teubert F. Teubert, Bobolz)
Lake Mills 67, Lodi 41
LAKE MILLS — Senior center Vivian Guerrero totaled 19 points and senior guard Taylor Roughen added 15 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated Lodi 67-41 on Friday, extended the L-Cats' home Capitol North win streak to 11 games.
Lake Mills is now 19-3 in league games since the 2017-2018 season. Two of the defeats came at Lodi.
"I thought our effort defensively was great tonight," Lake Mills head coach Brandon Siska said. "Obviously Lauryn Milne is a freak athlete for lack of a better word. We tried everything and she still got 19 points. Overall I'm proud of the way the kids played. Lodi was getting up, pressuring and playing physical. Thought we handled it well. We know when we go over to Lakeside next Thursday it will be physical and we'll have to play through it."
The L-Cats (6-0, 2-0 Capitol North) went 20-for-38 at the free throw line and scored on dribble-drive penetration with the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-1) taking away the 3-point line at all costs.
"Lodi was pressuring us, switching screens and doing anything they could to force us not to shoot the 3," Siska said. "They were making us beat them off the dribble and inside. We did a nice job attacking the pressure. We have five kids who can put the ball down and get to basket. Help side came over and fouled quite a bit which put us at the line."
Lake Mills senior wing Jade Pitta finished with 11 points, senior guard Ava Wollin had nine points, playing starter-minutes with the absence of senior forward Hannah Lamke, and senior center Kayla Will had seven points.
"To be able to go even deeper into the bench tonight, this is a nice conference win against a good, well-coached team," Siska said. "We were down two starters tonight. Proud the way Ava Wollin and Emily Wollin stepped in."
Lake Mills' last home conference lost came on Feb. 12, 2018.
LAKE MILLS 67, LODI 41
Lodi 20 21 — 41
Lake Mills 39 28 — 67
Lodi (fg ftm-fta pts) — Harrington 4 0-0 8; Milne 8 3-4 19; Kerr 0 0-1 0; Ripp 2 0-2 4; Walzer 1 0-0 2; Puls 1 0-0 2; Schneider 2 1-2 6. Totals — 18 4-9 41
Lake Mills — Roughen 5 4-8 15; A. Wollin 4 1-3 9; J. Pitta 3 5-6 11; Guerrero 7 5-7 19; B. Pitta 1 0-2 2; Will 2 3-8 7; E. Wollin 1 2-4 4. Totals — 25 20-38 67
3-point goals — L 1 (Schneider); LM 1 (Roughen). Total fouls — L 25; LM 15. Fouled out — L Milne, Walzer, Klann
New Glarus 56, Cambridge 35
NEW GLARUS — The Cambridge offense stalled in the second half as the Blue Jays were defeated by New Glarus, 56-35, in a Capitol South girls basketball game Friday at New Glarus High School.
Cambridge (0-4, 0-1) trailed New Glarus at the half, 32-27, but were able to muster up just eight points in the final 18 minutes.
Mayah Holzhueter scored a team-high 12 points for the Blue Jays.
NEW GLARUS 56, CAMBRIDGE 35
Cambridge 27 8 — 35
New Glarus 32 24 — 56
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Roidt 2 0-0 4, Holzhueter 4 4-6 12, Stenklyft 2 2-2 6, Schmude 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 3, Freeland 1 4-12 6, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals — 12 10-20 35
3-pointers — C 1 (Davis). Total fouls — C 11
