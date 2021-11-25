LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a convincing 78-44 home win over Marshall in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz led the Warriors (2-1) with 15 points, senior forward Claire Liddicoat added 11 points and junior guard Marin Riesen scored all 10 of her points in the first period, which saw Lakeside pull ahead 43-17. Junior guard Jenna Shadoski chipped in nine points.
“Our defensive effort was much improved,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said.” Girls played with a lot of passion on the defensive side and a lot of heart. That was a point of emphasis after the KML loss last Friday was to improve help defense and on-ball defense.
“We also wanted to make sure we got out on the fastbreak. When we got defensive rebounds, girls were looking for Jenna, Marin and Ava (Heckmann) to get it up the sideline. We wanted to put pressure on their defense by increasing the tempo. Our girls were patient enough in the halfcourt to find the open girl on the outside and were able to hit 10 3-pointers. Claire Liddicoat was 3-for-3 from the three-point line.”
Sophomore Mollie Fritter led the Cardinals (0-2) with 12 points.
Lakeside got contributions from up and down its lineup as 10 players scored and the team ran effective offense against an in-your-face Marshall defense.
“Marshall’s defense was strong and created a lot of pressure,” Asmus said. “We saw it against KML and it was welcomed. We wanted to see pressure defense and be less deliberate on offense and attack the basket more.
“Our bench players did a nice job. Katie De Galley played nice defense for us. Reyna Rupnow got us six points. Grace Cody came off the bench with six. We had 10 players score which we were very happy about.”
The Warriors host Wisconsin Lutheran on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 78,
MARSHALL 44
Marshall 17 27 — 44
Lakeside 43 35 — 78
Marshall (fg ft-ftm pts) — Held 3 2-2 9, Jesberger 2 0-2 4, Rateike 2 2-4 6, Weisensel 2 0-0 5, Fritter 4 2-4 12, Nemec 1 2-3 5, Ward 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 8-15 44.
Lakeside — Schuetz 5 5-8 15, Cody 2 1-2 6, Shadoski 2 3-5 9, Heckmann 1 2-2 5, Rupnow 2 2-4 6, Paske 2 0-1 5, Liddicoat 3 2-2 11, Riesen 4 0-1 10, De Galley 3 1-2 7, Stein 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 16-29 78.
Three-point goals — M (Fritter 2, Held 1, Weisensel 1, Nemec 1, Ward 1) 6; LL (Liddicoat 3, Riesen 2, Shadoski 2, Paske 1, Heckmann 1, Cody 1) 10.
Total fouls — LL 16, M 20.
Fouled out — M Ward.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 67,
LAKE MILLS 62
WAUKESHA — Grace Lomen scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as host Waukesha Catholic Memorial snapped the Lake Mills girls basketball team’s nine-game win streak dating back to last season with a 67-62 nonconference win on Tuesday.
Lake Mills (2-1) trailed 10-2 at the get-go and were down 12 in the second half before pulling within four points late. The L-Cats committed 23 turnovers, surrendered 14 offensive boards and went 13-for-25 at the free throw line.
“Proud of the way we fought back,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Our youth showed tonight. This is a good learning experience for us. We have a lot of potential, but also have a lot to improve on.”
Junior center Bella Pitta scored a career-high 27 points and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin tallied a career-best 21, scoring 17 points in the second period for the L-Cats, who hit just one three-pointer.
Jenna Welsch added 20 points and Olivia Conway contributed 13 for the Crusaders (1-1).
The L-Cats travel to face Marshall on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s sectional final won by Lake Mills in double overtime.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 67,
LAKE MILLS 62
Lake Mills 19 43 — 62
Catholic Memorial 27 40 — 67
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) — E. Wollin 7 6-12 21, Hosey 1 3-4 5, Burling 1 0-1 2, T. Wollin 1 1-4 3, Pitta 12 3-4 27, Kleinfeldt 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 13-25 62.
Catholic Memorial — Christianson 2 2-2 6, Lomen 8 5-10 21, Conway 3 5-6 13, Eberhardt 0 1-2 1, Welsch 6 8-9 20, Fryda 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 21-29 67.
Three-point goals — Lake Mills (E. Wollin 1) 1; CM (Conuby 2) 2.
Total fouls — LM 19, CM 17.
BIG FOOT 42, WHITEWATER 40
WHITEWATER — Lydia Larson scored a game-high 24 points as Big Foot defeated host Whitewater 42-40 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Whippets honored longtime head coach Judy Harms, who was recently inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, before the game.
Calli Grosinske led Whitewater (0-3, 0-2) with 12 points, Danielle DePorter added 10 and Mayta Navejas chipped in eight.
The Whippets faced an early-12 point deficit but clawed their way back in it, tying things up with 10 minutes remaining.
Whitewater plays at Fort Atkinson in a nonconference game on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFEILD 52,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 45
PALMYRA — Moli Haak tallied 16 points and Steffi Siewert added 13 for Deerfield’s girls basketball team in a 52-45 road win versus Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
Senior guard Kyler Koutsky finished with a game-high 17 points for the Panthers (0-3), who travel to face Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose on Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m.
