Eagles face Edgerton
EDGERTON—Senior forward Shannon Rusch totaled 18 points and senior guard Sylvia Fox added 16 in Edgerton’s 60-37 victory over visiting Jefferson in Rock Valley girls basketball on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-1 in conference) hit six of their 10 3-pointers in the first half and led 27-15 at the break. Fox hit four 3s for the game and Rusch added three.

