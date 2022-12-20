hot Girls basketball: Rusch, Fox lead Edgerton past Jefferson 60-37 nateg Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDGERTON—Senior forward Shannon Rusch totaled 18 points and senior guard Sylvia Fox added 16 in Edgerton’s 60-37 victory over visiting Jefferson in Rock Valley girls basketball on Tuesday.The Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-1 in conference) hit six of their 10 3-pointers in the first half and led 27-15 at the break. Fox hit four 3s for the game and Rusch added three.Senior forward Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (3-5, 3-4) with 19 points, including 13 in the first half, and sophomore wing Bre Mengel chipped in nine points.Jefferson competes in the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.EDGERTON 60,JEFFERSON 37Jefferson 15 22—37Edgerton 27 33—60Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts)—Mengel 4 0-0 9, Johnson 8 3-5 19, Krause 1 0-0 2, Dobson 1 0-2 2, Enke 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 4-9 37.Edgerton—Rebman 3 3-3 11, Langer 1 0-0 2, Scharlau 1 0-0 3, Bowen 3 0-0 8, Shaw 0 2-2 2, Fox 6 0-0 16, Rusch 6 3-4 18. Totals 20 8-9 60.3-point goals—J (Mengel 1) 1; E (Rebman 2, Scharlau 1, Bowen 2, Fox 4, Rusch 3) 12.Total fouls—J 8, E 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.