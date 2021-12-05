Sophomore point guard Sam Schmitt scored a career-high 29 points as Oregon topped the host Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 59-37 in a Badger Conference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Saturday.

Schmitt scored 16 in the first half as the Panthers (4-3, 1-2 Badger) raced out to a 27-9 lead at the break.

Senior guard Taylor Marquart and junior guard Makiah Cave scored eight points apiece for the Blackhawks (2-3, 0-3).

Fort travels to face Monroe on Friday.

OREGON 59, FORT ATKINSON 37

Oregon 27 32 -- 59

Fort Atkinson 9 28 -- 37

Oregon (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Eisele 3 2-2 10, Bastian 1 1-2 4, Studebaker 2 0-0 4, Caroll 0 2-2 2, Nyenhuis 1 2-8 4, Tracy 0 2-2 2, Mortenson 2 0-0 4, Schmitt 12 2-2 29. Totals 21 11-18 59.

Fort Atkinson -- Riley 2 0-0 4, Rios 0 1-4 1, Marquart 2 3-3 8, Burke 1 0-0 3, Christianson 1 1-2 3, Kohl 2 0-0 6, Cave 3 1-1 8, Badura 2 0-0 4.

Three-point goals -- O (Schmitt 3, Eisele 2, Bastian 1) 6; FA (Kohl 2, Burke 1, Marquart 1, Cave 1) 5.

Total fouls -- O 10, FA 15.

