GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP Girls basketball: Schmitt, Panthers down Blackhawks Dec 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sophomore point guard Sam Schmitt scored a career-high 29 points as Oregon topped the host Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 59-37 in a Badger Conference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Saturday.Schmitt scored 16 in the first half as the Panthers (4-3, 1-2 Badger) raced out to a 27-9 lead at the break.Senior guard Taylor Marquart and junior guard Makiah Cave scored eight points apiece for the Blackhawks (2-3, 0-3).Fort travels to face Monroe on Friday.OREGON 59, FORT ATKINSON 37Oregon 27 32 -- 59Fort Atkinson 9 28 -- 37Oregon (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Eisele 3 2-2 10, Bastian 1 1-2 4, Studebaker 2 0-0 4, Caroll 0 2-2 2, Nyenhuis 1 2-8 4, Tracy 0 2-2 2, Mortenson 2 0-0 4, Schmitt 12 2-2 29. Totals 21 11-18 59.Fort Atkinson -- Riley 2 0-0 4, Rios 0 1-4 1, Marquart 2 3-3 8, Burke 1 0-0 3, Christianson 1 1-2 3, Kohl 2 0-0 6, Cave 3 1-1 8, Badura 2 0-0 4.Three-point goals -- O (Schmitt 3, Eisele 2, Bastian 1) 6; FA (Kohl 2, Burke 1, Marquart 1, Cave 1) 5.Total fouls -- O 10, FA 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.