JEFFERSON — After a bit of a sluggish start, the Eagles snapped out of their funk and hung 43 second-half points on the board.
Senior forward Aidyn Messmann scored a career-high 20 points and junior forward Ayianna Johnson added 18 as the Jefferson girls basketball team pushed past Evansville 64-50 in a Rock Valley game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Eagles (8-4, 7-2 RVC) trailed 25-21 at the break before picking up wind in their sails and taking the lead for good early in the second period.
“The girls started buying into what we need to do on offense,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “We moved the ball and got in a rhythm. We also came out and took advantage of matchups and were really in a flow in the second half. The girls fed off each other with the big plays they were making. It was our best half of the season.
“The girls executed the sets we ran, were patient, got good looks and finished. It wasn’t anything magical that we did. We played with confidence and were fearless, not worrying about making mistakes. We got to the basket too.”
Jefferson held a 43-25 edge in the second half and held Evansville (5-9, 4-5) leading scorer Ava Brandenburg, who averages 18 points per game, to five points and a single field goal.
“This was a total team effort,” Peterson said. “There were kids that won’t show up in the box score who contributed. Mackenzie Thom played good defense in denying Brandenburg. Shelby Kaus came in and gave us great minutes and played her best game of the year handling the ball at point guard.
“Aidyn had her best game of the year offensively and Ayianna played great coming off that long layoff. Riley (Madden) had a good game and did the little things that helped us win.”
Madden, a senior guard, chipped in 14 points and senior guard Abby Helmink finished with five.
Evansville junior power forward Maria Messling led all scorers with 26 points.
