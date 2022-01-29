LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside hit a rough patch in mid-January, losing three conference games in seven days.
The Warriors rallied together, started practicing with more tempo and have reeled off three straight victories -- the last of which ended a 10-game win streak of their crosstown rival.
Junior forward Jenna Shadoski's go-ahead 3-point play with a minute left helped Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team edge visiting Lake Mills 52-49 in a Capitol North game on Friday, ending the L-Cats' 10-game win streak.
"I told our girls after the game I was proud of the way they handled the adversity of those three tough losses that we had about a week and a half ago," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "I was very proud of how they came out strong and played very aggressive defensive and were attacking the rim in the first half.
"We told the girls at halftime 'Lake Mills is a good team, they will come back and get on a role. We have to weather that adversity and storm.'"
The Warriors snap a seven-game losing streak, including playoffs, in the crosstown rivalry and avenge a one-point road loss from Jan. 8, the first of the team's aforementioned three-game slide.
The second meeting, much like the first one, was nip and tuck the entire way.
Junior guard Marin Riesen hit a pullup jumper to pull Lakeside with 49-48 with 1:25 left. Lake Mills, which had a 13-game conference win streak halted, jacked a quick 3 that went waning on the other end. Shadoski, who scored 13 points, drove right and finished through contact with a minute left, hitting the free throw to cap off the old-fashioned 3-point play with the Warriors ahead 51-49 with a minute to go.
Shadoski then jumped the passing lane for a steal with 35 seconds left. After a pair of fouls to set up the 1-and-1, Warrior senior guard Carly Paske hit the first and missed the second to make it 52-49 with 17.1 seconds left. L-Cat sophomore guard Sydney Burling's game-tying 3 from the corner came up short and Shadoski -- tiptoeing the sideline -- came down with the board and was eventually fouled with 0.9 left to all but seal it. Lake Mills had a final inbounds pass tipped out of bounds by Shadoski as the clock struck double zeros.
"I encouraged Jenna to let loose more and try to get to the rim," Asmus said. "She was a huge player at the end of the game. Jenna's athleticism and some heady plays helped us win tonight.
"Marin was so under control against their press. We didn't have a lot of turnovers like we did earlier in the month against Luther Prep. I liked how Marin led the charge with handling the press."
Lakeside (11-6, 3-3 Capitol North) used a 10-1 run to build a 22-11 lead in the first half and was up nine at the break. Lake Mills (14-4, 5-1) then countered with an 11-3 spurt -- one that sophomore guard Emily Wollin kickstarted with a steal and layup -- to open the second half to get within a point. Lakeside senior forward Claire Liddicoat answered with a corner 3 to stem the tide.
"We responded with our own offensive effort that was healthier this time compared to the first meeting," Asmus said. "We matched more shots. When they hit a big 3, we came back and got a 2.
"We have a lot of respect for Lake Mills and their program and love the way they play."
The L-Cats clawed within a point again a 3 by junior guard Jenna Hosey and took the lead after junior center Bella Pitta's block led to a transition score by sophomore wing Taylor Wollin. With seven minutes left, Taylor Wollin assisted on a 3 by Emily Wollin to give Lake Mills a 4-point edge.
Lakeside junior guard Ava Heckmann knocked down a midrange jumper moments later. After Taylor Wollin split a pair at the line, Riesen scored on a putback to make it 45-44 L-Cats. Taylor Wollin attacked downhill, jump stopped and finished inside. Shadoski then scored on the break as the margin remained one. Pitta, who scored a game-high 20 points, make it 49-46 Lake Mills with 2:30 left on a basket down low. Lakeside scored the game's final six points as Lake Mills hit a bump in the road on its quest for four conference titles in as many years -- the L-Cats now sit a game in front of Luther Prep and Columbus.
"We played a great first 16 minutes of the second half," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "We had a lot of mental mistakes down the stretch that can't happen in these big ball games.
"We've played in tight ball games before and are 18 games into the season now. Youth can't be an excuse anymore. It's time to start growing up a little bit."
Lakeside senior forward Lily Schuetz scored 13 points, including 11 in the first half, Riesen tallied 9 of her 11 after halftime, Liddicoat had 7 and Heckmann 6.
"We've been repping a lot the last few weeks midrange jump shots from 10 to 15 feet," Asmus said. "Ava nailed two midrange jump shots from the short corner which cut the lead and kept momentum going for us.
"The other thing is at the end of the game, we tried to spread their defense out as much as we could and allow for Jenna and Marin to create shots. Jenna got a big take to the basket to create the final momentum for us to the take the lead."
Emily Wollin scored 12 and Taylor Wollin had 8 for the L-Cats, who had six field goals, seven unforced turnovers in the first half.
"In the first half, we played scared and without aggression," Siska said. "We got really stagnant in our offense. There's supposed to be lots of movement with the things we've been working on all year. We were confused for some reason.
"We played with more intensity and a sense of urgency to open the second half. We also executed better defensively, boxed out and had some good takes. We did some good things tonight that we've been working on to get it inside against teams that like to block shots. We did a good job drawing fouls.
"Lakeside took some shots we were willing to let them take, and they knocked down enough of them with midrange jumpers."
The L-Cats host Sauk Prairie on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game, while the Warriors host Lake Country Lutheran tonight at 7:30 p.m. in a nonleague matchup.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 52,
LAKE MILLS 49
Lake Mills 17 32 -- 49
Lakeside Lutheran 26 26 -- 52
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) -- E. Wollin 3 5-6 12, Hosey 2 0-0 5, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, T. Wollin 3 1-2 8, Pitta 8 4-8 20, Kleinfeldt 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 11-18 49.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Shadoski 6 1-2 13, Schuetz 6 1-1 13, Heckmann 3 0-1 6, Paske 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 2 1-1 7, Riesen 5 0-0 11. Totals 23 3-5 52
3-point goals -- LM (T. Wollin 3, Guerrero 1, Hosey 1, E. Wollin 1) 6; LL (Liddicoat 2, Riesen 1) 3.
Total fouls -- LM 11, LL 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.