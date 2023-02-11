STOUGHTON -- Maddie Reott scored 17 of her game-best 22 points after halftime and Stoughton beat visiting Fort Atkinson 61-50 in a Badger East girls basketball game on Friday.
Ava Perkins added 10 of her 15 points in the second half for the Vikings (9-14, 6-8 in conference), who also got 10 first-half points from Ella Hamacher and led 26-20 at halftime.
The Blackhawks (7-16, 3-11) scratched and clawed in the second half, getting within six points at the five-minute mark but could not get over the hump.
Ashlie Riley scored a team-high 14 points, Elly Kohl hit three 3s and added 13 points and Claire Kucken scored all of her career-high nine points after the break.
"Overall, we played a pretty good game," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. "In stretches, we got away from our scout on Hamacher and Reott.
"Overall, our zone defense was effective. It was a lot of silly fouls and putting them on the free throw line more than we needed to that hurt us and then offensively we missed easy opportunities. Those racked up on us. In the second half, we picked it up.
"Claire played an incredible game on both ends of the floor. She's the reason we were able to hang around. We're playing our best basketball right now, which is the right time to be doing that. Proud of the effort, we just came up a little short. We're also proud of Claire putting it together for the first time."
Fort concludes the regular season at DeForest on Thursday.
