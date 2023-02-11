Fort falls to Stoughton

STOUGHTON -- Maddie Reott scored 17 of her game-best 22 points after halftime and Stoughton beat visiting Fort Atkinson 61-50 in a Badger East girls basketball game on Friday.

Ava Perkins added 10 of her 15 points in the second half for the Vikings (9-14, 6-8 in conference), who also got 10 first-half points from Ella Hamacher and led 26-20 at halftime.

