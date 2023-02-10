JEFFERSON -- Edgerton used a 15-3 run midway through the second half to surge past host Jefferson 58-40 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Friday.
After being deadlocked at 16 at halftime, it was a 27-all contest with 13 minutes remaining. Shortly thereafter, the third-ranked Crimson Tide (19-2, 14-2 in conference) started pushing their lead from three points at the 11:30 mark to 47-32 with just over six minutes left.
"Instead of pick and roll, Edgerton went to a dribble handoff and that led to them taking the lead," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. "We had problems defending that."
Sylvia Fox scored 10 of her game-high 16 points after halftime for Edgerton, which also got 13 from Gracee Langer and 12 from Jillian Scharlau, including 11 in the second half.
"Edgerton had a couple bench players hit some shots," Smith said. "We held Fox to her season average and their other four starters under their averages. We held two of their guards to zero points. We let Langer and Scharlau off the bench score in double figures. That's what good teams do, when one person struggles another steps up.
"We kind of ran out of gas late in the game. We had some turnovers again where we didn't take care of the ball and that led to us falling behind."
Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (10-12, 8-8) with 11 points and Bre Mengel added eight.
"Like everyone else, they doubled AJ in the post and gave her a hard time," Smith said. "Edgerton played a little trapping buzz type defense with our guards. We struggle with pressure with our guards sometimes and we weren't able to handle it at times tonight.
"I'm happy we had eight players score tonight, which we haven't had in the past. We just didn't have them score enough. We distributed the ball. We're still making mistakes not being strong enough with the ball at times when we're on offense and not using pass and shot fakes when we're supposed to. We're also not hitting some wide open shots."
