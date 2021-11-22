Senior guard Grace Vesperman scored 20 points as Mount Horeb held off the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 38-34 in a Badger Conference crossover game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Friday.
“We struggled offensively with execution,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “That’s on all of us coaches and players. We have to be better with the ball. We did a better job in the second half running what we’ve been working on and taking advantage of turnovers. The defense brought great energy in last eight to nine minutes.
“Have to execute on offense. That’s a group thing we have to work on. I have to do a better job of making sure we are figuring out what we are going to do on offense. It’s a work in progress. Defensively, we struggled to get rebounds. Collectively as a group we talked after the game it has to be better.”
The Blackhawks (1-1) trailed by five at halftime and were down 29-19 after Vesperman scored through contact with 10 minutes remaining.
Fort junior forward Kaitlyn Burke had a layup and senior guard Taylor Marquart had a three-point opportunity but missed the free throw to cut the lead to six points. The Blackhawks then got within 31-28 on a three-point shot by junior guard Elly Kohl with five minutes left.
The Vikings (1-1) were a dismal 13-for-33 at the free throw line but converted just enough to hang onto a lead of three or four points down the home stretch. Fort scored twice in the final minute, pulling with 37-34 on a score in the paint by Marquart, who had a team co-leading nine points, with 25 seconds left. Vesperman then split a pair with 10.1 seconds remaining to all but ice it.
Staude also scored nine points for Fort, which made 13 field goals and went 5-for-11 at the line.
“When you have a brand new team, you have to develop continuity on offense,” Rajsich said. “Getting more game and practice reps will help. Jefferson played zone in the second half on Tuesday and we had to adjust to that. Saw man to man tonight. We did a better job reading ball screens, seeing what the defense was doing and making decisions off that in the second half tonight. Players with more reps will get better. Coaches will continue to work on the execution part.
“Reading and waiting for the ball screen is important. Shot selection is key too. Defense will create turnovers, once we get it what are we trying to do with it? Obviously, offensively the first half it was a struggle, but we found a way to stay in there. In years past we didn’t. Our girls are working hard, want to be coached and we’ll continue to teach them. We’ll learn from this game moving forward.”
The Blackhawks travel to face Madison Edgewood on Tuesday night.
MOUNT HOREB 38, FORT ATKINSON 34
Mount Horeb 19 19 — 38
Fort Atkinson 14 20 — 34
Mount Horeb (fg ft-ftm pts) — Parker 2 0-2 5, Anderson 1 7-16 9, Vesperman 8 2-7 20, Leibfried 0 4-8 4. Totals 11 13-33 38.
Fort Atkinson — Riley 2 2-4 6, Marquart 4 0-1 9, Staude 3 1-2 9, Burke 1 0-0 2, Christiansen 1 1-2 3, Kohl 2 0-0 4, Neste 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 5-11 34.
Three-point goals: MH (Vesperman 6, Anderson 1, Parker) 8; FA (Staude 2, Marquart 1) 3.
Total fouls: MH 17, FA 24.
Fouled out: FA Staude, Neste, Kohl.
