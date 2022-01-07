STOUGHTON -- Junior guard Maddie Reott led all scorers with 20 points as Stoughton topped the visiting Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 54-50 in overtime of a Badger Conference game on Friday.
The Vikings' Ava Perkins, a junior wing, hit the game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in regulation after the Blackhawks led by four points with a minute to go.
Senior guard Taylor Marquart scored 10 of her team-leading 16 points in the first half for Fort (4-8, 1-6 Badger) and junior forward Brooke Christiansen added a career-high 15 points. Junior guard Elly Kohl notched 10 points, hitting three 3s.
At the end of regulation, Marquart appeared to be contacted on the potential winning shot attempt but no foul was called. In the extra session, the Blackhawks passed on a game-tying 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining and missed a two-point shot.
Senior guard Ava Loftus, a Minnesota State Moorhead commit, chipped in 10 points -- seven below her season average -- for Stoughton (8-4, 5-2).
"We played really well the last 30 minutes of regulation after trailing 6-0 early," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. "We had 10 girls play and the and the entire team did a good job taking care of the ball. That's been our biggest struggle is getting shots every possession.
"Brooke had a career-high night and we did a good job getting it down low to her. We played good defense, rebounded well and got it inside. The team responded well to the challenge of playing a good team on the road. We put in more of a spread offense which helped too.
"Our team is buying into the team aspect of things whether a player is playing two minutes or 30, and that's exciting for us. We'll take the positives and build on that."
The Blackhawks host Whitnall on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in a nonconference game.
Fort's JV2 team won right at the buzzer and the JV1 team fell, 43-22.
