CAMBRIDGE — Senior forward Lily Schuetz led four players in double-figures scoring with 13 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat host Cambridge 60-54 in overtime of a nonconference game on Monday.
The Warriors used a 9-0 run to build a 27-18 halftime edge. The Blue Jays rallied to force the extra session, where Lakeside (6-1) held a 15-9 edge.
Senior forward Claire Liddicoat finished with 11 points for the Warriors, who have won five straight, and junior guard Marin Riesen and sophomore forward Ava Stein totaled 10 points apiece. Senior guard Carly Paske and junior forward Jenna Shadoski had seven points each for Lakeside, which beat Cambridge (5-2) for the fourth straight time.
“Seems to be the girls stick together especially in tight games,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “Not every single play or call went our way. Girls on the bench stuck together. When we went into overtime, the first girls that were in, you could see the look on their face they wanted to finish it right then and there.
“They were determined. This is a group of girls that loves playing with each other. They value the time they have playing together. Going forward, we’re looking to get more experience. The more games we play, you can tell the girls are growing.”
Sophomore guard Saveea Freeland led the Blue Jays with 21 points and senior forward Mayah Holzhueter chipped in 16, including 14 after halftime. Freshman guard Brooke Stenklyft tallied 10 points.
“We just went on some runs and just chipped away there in the second half right up to the final seconds,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Kelly Cunningham said.
Cunningham credited Freeland for her effort on both ends.
“Offensively and defensively, she’s just in the right places at the right times because she puts herself in those positions,” Cunningham said. “She’s hustling, she’s crashing the boards, she’s looking for outside shots and she’s finishing much better around the rim.”
Lakeside went 13-for-16 from the line in the extra session, including a 6-of-6 effort by Riesen, who scored all of her points after halftime, and a 4-for-4 effort by Paske.
The Warriors host Beaver Dam on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game, while the Blue Jays play Cuba City on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at their home tournament at 10:30 a.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 60,
CAMBRIDGE 54 (OT)
Lakeside 27 18 15 — 60
Cambridge 19 26 9 — 54
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Shadoski 2 3-6 7, Schuetz 5 3-11 13, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Paske 1 4-4 7, Liddicoat 4 1-2 11, Riesen 2 6-9 10, Stein 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 19-34 60.
Cambridge — Roidt 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Holzhueter 6 4-9 16, T. Stenklyft 1 0-1 3, Freeland 9 2-4 21, B. Stenklyft 4 1-6 10. Totals 22 7-20 54.
Three-point goals — LL (Liddicoat 2, Paske 1) 3; C (T. Stenkylft 1, Freeland 1, B. Stenkylft 1) 3.
Total fouls — LL 17, C 15.
