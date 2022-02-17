Fort Atkinson's girls basketball team lost to visiting Waunakee 59-27 in a Badger Conference game to conclude the conference and regular season on Thursday.

The Blackhawks (10-14, 3-12 Badger) had a three-game win streak snapped. Waunakee (16-8, 10-5) snaps a three-game losing streak and sweeps the season series, also having won 74-35 at home on Jan. 20.

The sixth-seeded Blackhawks host 11th-seeded Racine Park in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

