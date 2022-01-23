WAUNAKEE -- Fort Atkinson's girls basketball team lost at Waunakee 74-35 in a Badger Conference game on Thursday.

The Blackhawks (6-10, 1-8 Badger) got 12 points from junior guard Elly Kohl -- all from beyond the arc -- and senior guard Taylor Marquart added 11 points.

The Warriors improved to 11-5 overall and 7-2 in conference.

Fort hosts Beaver Dam on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

WAUNAKEE 74,

FORT ATKINSON 35

Fort Atkinson (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Belzer 1 1-1 3, Marquart 3 3-4 11, Garant 1 0-0 2, Burke 1 0-0 2, Christiansen 0 3-4 3, Kohl 4 0-0 12, Neste 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-9 35.

3-point goals -- FA (Kohl 4, Marquart 2) 6.

Total fouls -- FA 11

