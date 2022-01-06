POYNETTE — Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin scored a career-high 24 points and the Lake Mills girls basketball team beat host Poynette 69-42 to open Capitol North play on Thursday.
Wollin hit five of the L-Cats’ 12 3-pointers and improved on her previous career-high by 10 points.
“Taylor got some confidence and saw it go through the hoop,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “She’s a good shooter. She has diverted a little bit so far this season. She was aggressive tonight, and that’s something we needed her to do. She was one of the top scorers when this group was on JV last year. Hopefully this is her coming out party and that there will be more of this to come.”
Junior guard Jenna Hosey, junior center Bella Pitta and sophomore wing Sophia Guerrero added 11 points each for Lake Mills (7-3, 1-0). Guerrero, who established a new career-high, and Hosey hit three 3-pointers apiece as the L-Cats won their third straight game. Taylor Wollin had 16 second-half points and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin chipped in eight.
“We shot it well tonight,” Siska said. “We played good defense for a chunk of the game. Happy to start with a conference win on the road even though we didn’t play our best tonight.
“Sophia Guerrero had a career-high night off the bench. She has done well in practice and has earned the opportunity for more varsity minutes.”
The L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
