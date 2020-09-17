Depth will be key if the Fort Atkinson girls golf team wants to make another postseason run.
The Blackhawks showed Thursday it’s something they certainly have in the bag.
Fort Atkinson was defeated by DeForest, 198-218, in a dual Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club in Fort Atkinson.
Golfing out of the No. 5 spot, Eden Portugal placed second amongst Fort Atkinson golfers with a 53.
“Biggest surprise was Eden Portugal,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “Definitely her best round ever. It’s expectational on that course.
“She hit the ball great today, putted the ball well.”
Brooke Leibman led the Blackhawks with a 48, her low-nine score of the season.
Leibman feasted on the two par-3 holes on the day. She finished one stroke under par on the two holes, including almost acing the second par-3 sixth hole.
Those scores may have come as a surprise to Leibman last season.
“Last year that (par 3s) was her biggest weakness.” Leibman said. “This year she’s reversed that. She’s making it her strength.”
Taylor Dressler and Rachel Edwards carded a 58 and 59 for the Blackhawks, respectively.
“I thought they (Dressler and Edwards) played a lot better than their score indicated,” Leibman said. “Two weeks ago if they heard those scores they would say ‘pretty good round.’ Now they’re disappointed with those scores. They’ve gotten a lot better.
“But I’m not worried about the scores because of how they approached today.”
The Blackhawks home course at Koshkonong Mounds proved to be difficult Thursday. The hills flowing through the course always provides a challenge for golfers and Leibman specifically noted the difficulty of the round’s pin placements.
“It’s just hard, You got to be on your game the whole time,” Leibman said. “If you let your guard down it will get you.”
Fort Atkinson is currently scheduled for two more regular season matches before regionals on Sept. 30.
“Another good score for us,” Leibman said “Nice to see we had some flip flopping as far as some girls shooting better. Just seems like different people are stepping up, if we can get that consistency in one round we’ll be good.”
